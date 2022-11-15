Biden, Xi stress they must work together as they meet for talks ahead of G20

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo ahead of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Achmad Ibrahim/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo ahead of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Achmad Ibrahim/Pool via REUTERS

The two men, who held their first in-person talks since Biden became president, met on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday that is expected to be fraught with tension over the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met on Monday for long-awaited talks that come as relations between their countries are at a decades-old low, marred by disagreements over a host of issues from Taiwan to trade.

The two men, who held their first in-person talks since Biden became president, met on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday that is expected to be fraught with tension over the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

They smiled as they shook hands warmly in front of a row of Chinese and American flags in a ballroom at the luxury Mulia Hotel on Bali’s Nusa Dua Bay.

“It’s just great to see you,” Biden told Xi as he put an arm around him, adding in remarks to reporters that he was committed to keeping lines of communication open on a personal level. and governmental.

“As leaders of our two nations, we share the responsibility, in my view, of showing that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from … turning into conflict and find ways to work together. on pressing global issues. issues that require our mutual cooperation. »

He mentioned climate change and food insecurity as issues the world expects their two countries to tackle.

Responding to Biden, Xi said relations between their two countries were falling short of global expectations.

“So we must chart the right course for China-US relations. We must find the right direction for bilateral relations in the future and elevate relations,” Xi said.

“The world expects China and the United States to handle the relationship properly,” he said, adding that he looked forward to working with Biden to get the relationship back on track.

Neither leader wore masks to ward off Covid, although members of their delegations did.

Their main topics of discussion are expected to be the nuclear ambitions of Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea, issues that will also hover over the G20 which is being held in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Putin at the G20 summit – the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February – after the Kremlin said Putin was too busy to attend. The Russian Foreign Ministry said a report that Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Bali was fake news.

On Sunday, Biden told Asian leaders in Cambodia that US lines of communication with China would remain open to prevent conflict, with awkward talks almost certain in the days to come.

Relations have been troubled in recent years by growing tensions over issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the South China Sea, trade practices and US restrictions on Chinese technology.

But US officials said Beijing and Washington have made quiet efforts over the past two months to restore ties.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters in Bali earlier that the meeting was “intended to stabilize US-China relations and create a safer atmosphere for American business”.

She said Biden had been clear with China over national security concerns over restrictions on sensitive U.S. technology and had raised concerns about the reliability of Chinese supply chains for products like minerals.

NUCLEAR “IRRESPONSIBILITY”

Biden and Xi, who have held five phone or video calls since Biden became president in January 2021, last met in person during the Obama administration when Biden was vice president.

Monday’s meeting is unlikely to produce a joint statement, the White House said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, host of the G20 summit, said he hoped Tuesday’s meeting could “lead to concrete partnerships that can help the world in its economic recovery”.

However, one of the main topics of the G20 will be Russia’s war in Ukraine and Biden will be “unabashed” in his defense of the European nation, US officials said last week.

Xi and Putin have grown increasingly close in recent years, bound by their shared distrust of the West, and reaffirmed their partnership just days before Russia invaded Ukraine. But China has been careful not to provide any direct material support that could trigger Western sanctions against it.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed ‘irresponsibility’ of nuclear threats at Cambodia summit, suggesting China was not comfortable with strategic partner Russia’s nuclear rhetoric, the official said. Biden administration.

The West has accused Russia of making irresponsible statements about the possible use of nuclear weapons since its invasion of Ukraine in February. Russia in turn accused the West of “provocative” nuclear rhetoric.

Russian Lavrov said on Sunday that the West was “militarizing” Southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would address the G20 via video link on Tuesday.