Friendship with all, slavery of no one, says Imran Khan





– We can even be friends with India if the Kashmir problem is solved: head of PTI

– Terms of consultation of the Prime Minister with the “convict” on the violation of the appointment of the COAS of the secret act

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan commented on his stance on diplomatic relations with the United States on Monday, saying he wanted Pakistan to be on good terms with all countries, but that he would not accept slavery. Cost.

The ousted prime minister’s remarks came amid hustle and bustle in government quarters over his Financial Times interview in which he said he had put the ‘American conspiracy’ issue ‘behind him’.

“No sane man wants to have enemies. But we don’t want to be anyone’s slaves,” the PTI leader said during today’s march.

“We can even be friends with India if the Kashmir issue is resolved. But we will not be anyone’s slaves, the former prime minister said in an address to participants of the long march via video link. Imran said he always wanted an independent foreign policy for Pakistan.

“The foreign policy we have at the moment does not protect the Pakistani people. Instead, it saves the interest of other countries. We don’t want enmity with anyone… We want good relations with everyone, but not slavery at all,” he reiterated.

“A propaganda cell feeds the journalists. They take things I say and deliberately misinterpret them,” Imran said, adding that the figure was in the NSC, parliament as well as the president.

“What is the problem there? When we say we are moving forward, it means we want good relations,” he said.

“Our journalism has reached a point where even foreign journalists have to get their stories straight,” Imran added.

Earlier, talking about rule of law, the PTI leader said that the country cannot progress until there is rule of law.

“Today, if you look at the countries in the global index where the rule of law exists, you will see that all the countries at the top are the most prosperous. Pakistan, on the other hand, ranks 129th on the rule of law index. How do we think this country will prosper then? It can’t,” he said.

He said the rule of law will not only help the country to progress, but also give the people real freedom, which is what this movement represents, the party leader added referring to the long march of the PTI.

“We want the rule of law in this country. If a former Prime Minister cannot obtain an FIR registered as requested, I have the right under the Constitution to file an FIR. But I couldn’t register it,” he said referring to the registered FIR in the Wazirabad attack case.

If this is how I was treated, then what will happen to the ordinary citizen of this country,” he explained.

Commenting on the appointment of the new army chief, Imran again criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, and asked how Prime Minister Shehbaz could consult a convict on the appointment of the new army. chief.

“This is a violation of the Official Secrets Act. We will consult with our attorneys […] How can he consult an escapee and a convict about such an important decision,” he wondered.

The head of the PTI said Nawaz had no interest in the country as he and his children all lived abroad, adding that Nawaz was no one to give his opinion on such an important issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/11/14/friendship-with-all-slavery-of-none-says-imran-khan/

