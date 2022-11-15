PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 summit and bilateral meetings with top world leaders





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bali to attend the G20 summit on November 14, 2022. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali on the evening of November 14, 2022 to attend the G-20 summit. In a pre-departure statement, Modi said he would address issues of global concern at the leaders’ level summit. During the Bali Summit, I will have in-depth discussions with other G-20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, the environment, health and digital transformation, Modi said announcing that he will meet with counterparts from G-20 member countries on the sidelines of the summit which is likely to be dominated by the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Arrived in Bali to participate in the @g20org Summit. pic.twitter.com/72Sg6eNHrd Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022 The G-20 summit in Bali is a special event as it takes place against the backdrop of important developments such as the war in Ukraine, the midterm elections in the United States and the election of President Xi Jinping for a third term. as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Russia, which launched a military attack on Ukraine on February 24, was to be represented by President Vladimir Putin, who skipped the event. Instead of President Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Bali to represent Russia at the summit. The Foreign Ministry did not announce Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral meetings and in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning declined to confirm whether the Indian leader would meet President Xi Jinping saying, “The Maintaining strong relations between the two countries serves the interests of both China and India. We hope the Indian side will work with China to promote the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations and defend the common interests of China and India and our other developing countries. India is on track to take over the chairmanship of the G-20 at the end of the summit when President Joko Widodo ceremonially hands over responsibility for the 2023 G-20 summit to Prime Minister Modi. Hello Indonesia. Arrived in Bali to participate in the G20 summit. I look forward to having discussions with world leaders on various global issues. @g20orgpic.twitter.com/bmRHZj8dxt Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022 India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. I will also personally invite G20 members and other guests to our G20 Summit next year, Prime Minister Modi said. Read also: COP27 | Indian business groups increasingly present at UN climate summits Next year’s G-20 summit will be held here and Prime Minister Modi will personally invite all member states to next year’s summit. India’s G20 Presidency will be based on the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth One Family One Future, which underlines the message of equitable growth and a shared future for all, Prime Minister Modi said. India’s prime minister is due to be in Indonesia until November 16. During his stay, he will interact with the Indian community in Indonesia.

