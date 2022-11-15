How Xi Jinping’s 10 years in power changed China DW 11/14/2022

When Xi Jinping took office nearly a decade ago, he was expected to be a reformer, but as he began to tighten control over society and intensify repression in various sectors , international leaders and Chinese observers quickly realized that things would be very different.

Shortly after coming to power, Xi launched a series of anti-corruption campaigns, targeting political opponents and consolidating his control over the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“From the beginning, he used selective anti-corruption campaigns to eliminate political opponents,” said Hsin-Hsien Wang, a China policy expert at National Chengchi University (NCCU) in Taiwan.

“Moreover, he also tried to institutionalize his concentration of power,” Wang told DW. “Unlike other authoritarian leaders, who manage to concentrate power through oppression, Xi has established new institutions to expand the reach of his power. These moves help to further institutionalize his authority.”

Xi Jinping Thought

Besides concentrating power, Xi has also stepped up efforts to promote the concept of the “Chinese Dream” while designating his signature ideology of “Xi Jinping Thought” as the guiding principle of the party. “He also carried out various reforms,” Wang continued. “In terms of ideology and its own historical status, it introduced Xi Jinping Thought and passed many laws.”

Xi Jinping’s doctrine of thought is seen as a model of consolidating and strengthening power at three levels: for the nation, the party and for Xi himself.

To establish his own legacy in the CCP, Xi has embarked on a complicated process of rejecting certain “era of reform and opening-up” paradigms while retaining other characteristics of this particular period in history. Chinese. “He takes a different path than Deng Xiaoping, which is highlighted by key concepts such as ‘common prosperity,'” Wang explained. “It moves away from Deng’s legacy while establishing Xi Jinping’s own legacy.”

Other experts believe Xi has used the past decade to turn the CCP’s collective leadership into personal leadership. “This is the biggest change in China’s social and political structure since Xi came to power,” said Teng Biao, a US-based Chinese jurist. “While the CCP has controlled China since 1949, the momentum for reform since the early 1990s has been stifled by Xi.”

To further consolidate its power within the CCP, the Chinese National People’s Congress abolished presidential term limits. And after the 20th Party Congress, Xi secured an unprecedented third presidential term by surrounding himself with loyalists. “Many Western countries expected China to gradually realize democracy and an open society through market-oriented reforms and integration into the international economic system, but this expectation has not materialized.” , Teng told DW.

“This result has pushed Western countries away from the politics of engagement, and the changing international environment has also had a profound impact on China’s political development and economy,” he said. -he adds.

Strengthen control over society

Besides concentrating power around him, Xi has also tightened control over civil society and stepped up his crackdown on different communities over the past 10 years. In 2015, authorities arrested hundreds of human rights lawyers across China, several of whom were jailed while others had their licenses revoked for handling sensitive cases.

“The limited space that existed in civil society during the period of ‘reform and opening up’ has been removed by Xi over the past decade,” Teng said. “Since he took power, human rights lawyers, family churches, the women’s movement and NGOs have all been brutally suppressed by the Chinese authorities. Basically, all kinds of civil society development have ceased.”

Additionally, China began placing large numbers of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang in internment camps in 2017, with the United Nations estimating that more than one million Uighurs may have been targeted in that period. country. Despite repeated condemnations from human rights groups and foreign governments, China has called the camps “vocational training centers” and said the aim of the programs is to “combat extremism”. .

Elsewhere, following a months-long pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong in 2019, authorities and police responded by arresting and prosecuting thousands of protesters. And in July 2020, the Chinese legislature imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, which further criminalized most civil society activity and prompted an exodus of people from the former British colony.

The situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang “turned out much worse than many of us would have predicted at the time,” Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, told DW. “I think that says a lot about how Xi and his allies view certain communities as a threat.”

Some experts say that while China’s human rights situation began to deteriorate before Xi came to power, the pace of deterioration has accelerated since he became president. “Even though they were already severely suppressed before Xi’s rule, people who support democracy and freedom in China still had hope that through their efforts and sacrifices, they could enlighten people and promote the rule of law in China,” said Yaqiu Wang, China official. researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“But since Xi became China’s top leader, he has suppressed the morale of civil society and made a lot of people desperate. As a human rights defender, I think the change is profound. and huge,” she told DW.

Xi’s international ambition

As he has focused on consolidating his authority at home over the past decade, Xi has also launched a series of ambitious international initiatives to expand China’s global influence. He launched the massive multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, facilitated Beijing’s expansion into the South China Sea, and used China’s economic clout to deepen its influence in the system. United Nations. The aggressive style of diplomacy that emerged under Xi’s rule has become known as “wolf warrior diplomacy”, which is viewed very differently at home and abroad.

Wang of the NCCU said Xi’s rise to power had heightened competition between China and the United States, with Beijing’s aggressive diplomatic style raising concern in the United States. “Chinese aggression in the East China Sea, South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait has alarmed the United States and other neighboring countries,” he told DW.

“Although the competition between Beijing and Washington may be hard to avoid, the emergence of Xi has directly and indirectly accelerated the pace of competition. As US-led Western countries try to adjust their attitude Towards China, Beijing sees these measures as national rejuvenation. China believes that the United States is trying to contain its rise by working with neighboring countries,” he added.

Across the Taiwan Strait, analysts believe the biggest change introduced by Xi is pushing back the political vagueness of Beijing’s stance on unification with Taiwan.

“In his speech on Jan. 2, 2019, Xi made it clear that the precondition for China and Taiwan to reach consensus is that they agree on unification,” Wang told DW. .

“In the speech, Xi made it clear that Beijing will actively explore the option of achieving unification with Taiwan through the ‘one country, two systems’ model, and that all political parties or individuals supporting unification are urged to carry out “democratic negotiations” with Beijing. Since that speech, all of Beijing’s public statements about Taiwan have focused on achieving the goal,” he added.

And with US policy towards Taiwan taking a major turn in recent years, with US President Joe Biden repeatedly stating that Washington would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Wang says this fundamental shift is pushing Beijing to declare interference. anti-foreign and anti-independence. as the two main objectives of unification.

No democratic optimism in sight

As China enters five more years of Xi’s rule, Chinese scholar Teng Biao doesn’t think Xi will loosen his grip on society, nor does he think there will be any attempt to improve the human rights situation or the rule of law in China. “He [Xi] would categorically reject any possibility or proposal to move China towards constitutional democracy,” Biao told DW.

“However, he also faces the dilemma of finding the balance between economic and political stability. China’s economy was already in deep trouble due to some policies he enforced, including zero-COVID strategies and crackdowns on entrepreneurs. private.” As a result, there could be “political instability” on the horizon, according to Teng.

But, “when it comes time to choose between the two, Xi and senior CCP leaders will prioritize regime stability,” he said.

Edited by: John Silk