Boris Johnson makes his first major Commons intervention as he digs into Sadiq Khan | Politics | New





Boris Johnson made his first major appearance in the House of Commons since stepping down as Prime Minister, pressuring Sadiq Khan over his policing policy. He asked Home Secretary Suella Braverman to ask Mr Khan to save Uxbridge police station, reminding the mayor that it remains ‘vitally important’ to provide the right place for that new police recruits are properly trained. Responding to her question, Ms Braverman denounced Mr Khan for ‘totally failing in the fight against crime’.

She criticized Labour, saying it had “opposed at every opportunity” policies to “increase the number of police on the front line and stand up for victims”. The only other time Mr Johnson has spoken from the benches since stepping down as Prime Minister was to pay tribute to the Queen after her death. Speaking as the Home Secretary answered questions in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: ‘Given the entry pay rates have already on the streets of London alone attracted 4 734 more officers to join the Metropolitan Police, and given the vital importance of continuing to provide the right place for these new recruits to be properly trained, Mr President, will she agree with me that Uxbridge still the most sensible place in Hillingdon to have a police station?” He added: ‘Or will she join me in conveying this view to the current Mayor of London?

Ms Braverman replied: “My right hon. friend speaks a lot of common sense, as usual. “And he has a lot to be proud of when it comes to increasing the number of police on the front line and standing up for victims – something Labor has opposed at every opportunity. “May I make a humble request to my right hon. friend – may he devote some of his precious time to advising the current Mayor of London, who is utterly failing in tackling crime, having seen a 9% increase ? “He could really take his predecessor’s advice.”

Mr Johnson has repeatedly criticized Mr Khan for his decision to close all but one of Hillingdon’s police stations. He had previously said the decision to close most police stations in Hillingdon was “wrong”. In a statement on his website, Mr Johnson added: ‘While I agree that we need to make the best use of our resources and have as many officers on the streets as possible, the closure of Uxbridge Police Station is illogical for a number of reasons. “This is a purpose-built station, with excellent transport links and close to the magistrates’ court in Hayes which is difficult to get to and needs significant improvement.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1696464/Boris-Johnson-house-Commons-Sadiq-Khan-policing-suella-braverman

