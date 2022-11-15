Pakistan is like a mercenary, but: Imran Khan on US involvement in ousting him | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he no longer blames the US administration for his ousting from power, a claim he has repeated many times before, the Financial Times reported. The former prime minister who continually campaigned on the slogan that a foreign plot led to his ouster said he wanted a dignified relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me, the newspaper quoted Imran Khan’s comments on the role of the United States in the alleged plot.

Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own governments more than the United States, added the former prime minister.

While visiting Moscow on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Imran Khan said it was embarrassing, adding that the trip had been arranged months in advance.

Furthermore, Imran Khan also said that the military could play a constructive role in his future plans for Pakistan, saying that there should be a balance between civil-military ties because you cannot have an elected government that has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority is elsewhere.

Last month, Imran Khan admitted to being an impotent prime minister and said that despite being the helm of affairs, orders came from elsewhere.

Speaking of Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said: “It is a matter of grave concern to the entire nation of Pakistan that a person convicted by the Supreme Court is about to make decisions on the future of Pakistan, including the appointment of a new army chief”.

Those who were installed thanks to the regime change plot are fleeing the holding of elections, knowing that they will lose [elections] against me and will not be able to save their corruption and looted money, he claimed.

