PM Narendra Modi arrives to attend G20 summit in Bali





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali to attend the Food and Energy Security Session of the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit. Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed Prime Minister Modi there.

The two leaders shook hands during their meeting at the Apurva Kempisnky hotel in Bali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 leaders’ summit. After arriving in Bali, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome to Bali!”

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi will have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on issues of global concern, including reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.

In a parting statement ahead of his visit to Bali, Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to addressing the Indian community in Bali at a reception on November 15. In the statement, Prime Minister Modi said he would speak about the achievements of India and the nation. “unwavering commitment” to addressing global challenges at the G20 summit.

According to the departure statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, “India’s G20 Presidency will be based on the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, which underscores the message of equitable growth and shared future. for everyone”.

The Indonesian president will hand over the presidency of the G20 to India during the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. Prime Minister Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other guests to the G20 summit to be held in India in 2023. (ANI) This report is filed by the ANI news service. TheNewsMill accepts no responsibility for such content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenewsmill.com/2022/11/pm-narendra-modi-arrives-at-venue-to-attend-g20-summit-in-bali/

