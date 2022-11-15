More examples of Turkey seeking to extradite its overseas citizens

After last week’s article about Turkey’s kidnapping of its dissident citizens abroad, I came across several other examples of the Turkish government’s attempts to bring back, under false pretences, Pres’ critics. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Last month, there was disturbing news in the Armenian media speculating about how two armed Kurdish fighters, who were arrested after crossing the Armenian border from Iran, ended up in Turkey. Were the Kurds handed over to Turkey by the Armenian authorities in view of their recent attempts to normalize relations with Turkey, or were they abducted from Armenia by Turkish agents? Either way, this is a very alarming development.

The Armenian Justice Ministry announced that the two Kurds were initially sentenced to seven years in prison. After the appeals court reduced their sentences, they were released and placed on probation. Somehow they surfaced in Turkey where they are now under arrest.

On September 24, a Kurdish website published a statement by the Kurdish People’s Defense Forces, accusing Armenia of extraditing the two Kurds to Turkey. The Armenian Ministry of Justice responded by saying that it had not handed over the Kurds to Turkey.

Moving on to other cases of Turkish attempts to extradite its citizens, Abdullah Bozkurt wrote an article in the Sweden-based Nordic Monitor on September 30, 2021, titled: Turkish Embassy in Canada Proposed New Tactic to Obtain extradition of critics, opponents.

Based on confidential Turkish documents, Bozkurt revealed that Turkey had asked Canada to extradite Suat Yldrm, an 80-year-old professor and author of several books, who faces pending arrest warrants on fabricated charges . The Turkish government has filed dozens of frivolous extradition requests with Canadian authorities to hand over to Turkey its domestic opponents, including several journalists.

Bozkurt wrote a second Nordic Monitor article with the title: Turkish Embassy in Ottawa spied on critical journalists, NGOs in Canada, revealing that Turkish diplomats were monitoring two Canadian-Turkish social organizations. The embassy also profiled two Turkish journalists, Faruk Arslan and Hasan Yilmaz. According to the Stockholm Center for Freedom, 211 journalists were imprisoned in Turkey as of March 14, 2019, and 167 journalists facing arrest warrants have been forced to live in exile or remain at liberty in Turkey.

Bozkurt wrote a third Nordic Monitor article titled: Turkish Embassy in New Zealand spied on daycare center and profiled critics. He revealed that the embassy was monitoring the Little Pearls daycare center in New Zealand.

Levent Kenez wrote an article in the Nordic Monitor titled, Documents show that Turkish diplomats spied on Erdogan’s critics in the UK, revealing that Ankara’s attorney general’s office has launched an investigation into 70 Turkish nationals who were listed by Turkish diplomats in London without any concrete evidence. evidence of wrongdoing.

Kenez also disclosed that Turkish educator Orhan Inandi was abducted in Kyrgyzstan on May 31 and illegally brought to Turkey by Turkey’s intelligence agency, MIT. In addition, the Turkish Embassy in Kosovo has profiled 78 exiled Turkish teachers. The Nordic Monitor also revealed that MIT had infiltrated refugee camps in Greece to spy on opponents forced to flee to Greece to escape an unprecedented crackdown in neighboring Turkey.

In another Nordic Monitor article titled, The Diaspora Agency that Runs Secret Recruitment Programs with Turkish Intelligence Services is Looking for Young Lobbyists in the United States and Canada, Kenez revealed that the presidency of the Turks in the Foreign and Related Communities (YTB) had recruited 30 young Turkish residents of the United States. United States and Canada for a training program called US-Canada Diaspora Advocacy Academy, which took place in Maryland in September. The program covered: contemporary issues of Turkish foreign policy, the events of 1915 and the Turkish-Armenian conflict, the structure of the United States and Canada and decision-making processes, pressure groups and lobbying. In addition, workshops were held on Turkish Diaspora Outreach and Media, Politics and Hate Speech.

During last week’s meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara, Pres. Erdogan has requested the extradition to Turkey of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a former editor of the now-closed English daily Todays Zaman, also a vocal critic of the Turkish government. Kristersson hoped to persuade Turkey to back down from preventing Sweden from joining the NATO military alliance, with Ankara accusing Sweden and Finland of harboring political dissidents labeled by Turkey as terrorists. The expulsion of the terrorist named Bulent Kenes is important for us, Erdogan said during a press conference with Kristersson.

The Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement warning Sweden not to give in to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s blackmail and set a precedent that would endanger exiled Turkish journalists around the world.