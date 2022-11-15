Politics
Biden sees no need for ‘New Cold War’ with China after meeting with Xi Jinping
WASHINGTON US President Joe Biden says there ‘doesn’t need to be a new Cold War’ between the US and China, following a three-hour summit meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia on Monday.
Biden also said, “I don’t think there is an imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan,” despite escalating rhetoric and aggressive military moves by the People’s Republic of China across the Taiwan Strait. .
Biden and his counterpart held the highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit of economically developed nations in Bali.
Biden said he and Xi spoke candidly and agreed to send diplomats and cabinet members from their administrations to meet in person to resolve pressing issues.
Although they spoke five times by videoconference, the meeting was the first Biden and Xi had had face to face since being elected US president in 2020. The personal dynamic between the two men was friendly, with Biden putting an arm around Xi at the start and saying, “It’s just great to see you.”
It remains to be seen, however, whether the summit will produce any real change in relations between Washington and Beijing, its biggest strategic competitor and longtime military adversary.
Beijing’s foreign ministry said the conversation was “thorough, frank and constructive” in a statement released afterwards.
The two leaders have reached “important joint agreements”, the ministry said, and are now ready “to take concrete steps to put China-US relations back on the path of stable development”.
A tense rivalry
Tensions between the two nations have been slowly escalating for decades, but skyrocketed after the former president Donald Trump has launched a protectionist trade war with China.
Since taking office in 2021, Biden has done little to reverse Trump’s trade policies. Instead, he added a new layer to US-China hostilities by portraying US foreign policy as a zero-sum contest between America’s commitment to human rights and free markets, and the creeping spread of authoritarianism in the world, embodied by the Chinese Xi and Xi. Russian President Vladimir Putin.
US President Joe Biden (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
During their meeting, Biden also raised “concerns about PRC practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and human rights more broadly,” according to a US reading from the summit.
Xi dismissed Biden’s complaints and told the US president that “freedom, democracy and human rights” were the Chinese Communist Party’s “unswerving pursuit”, according to the Foreign Ministry statement.
Biden also pointed to Beijing’s uncompetitive economic practices, which include widespread state intervention in private markets and laws requiring foreign companies to partner with Chinese companies to operate in the country.
The Biden administration has responded to these policies with a series of increasingly aggressive regulations that limit, and in some cases completely prohibit, the participation of Chinese companies in certain parts of the American economy, especially those that are essential to national defense.
Red lines on Taiwan
Both leaders reiterated each country’s so-called “red lines” on the issue of Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan, although Biden also sought to calm global fears of an impending Chinese military incursion on the island.
Beijing is still furious over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei earlier this year, which China responded to at the time by flying jets over the Taiwan Strait in what she called last-minute military exercises. China also sanctioned Pelosi personally afterwards.
In Bali on Monday, Biden said there had been no change in US policy toward Taiwan. “I’ve made it clear that we want to see cross-Strait issues resolved peacefully, and so it never has to come to that. I’m convinced [Xi] understood everything I said.”
A warning about North Korea
North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and its recent spate of ballistic missile tests also came up during the talks.
China continues to wield more influence over the rogue state than any other nation, but Biden said it’s unclear to what extent that influence extends to North Korea’s military testing regime. .
“It’s hard to say that I’m sure China can control North Korea,” Biden said. “I made it clear to President Xi Jinping that I thought [China] had an obligation to try to make North Korea understand that it should not be testing.”
Notably, Biden also said that if China fails to persuade North Korea to stop the barrage of testing, the United States will have no choice but to “take certain actions that would be more defensive” in order to to protect their allies South Korea and Japan.
Biden told reporters in Bali he was seeking to reassure Xi that these actions “would not be directed against China, but would be to send a clear message to North Korea.”
Yet the subtext was clear: if China cannot rein in North Korea’s aggression, Beijing can expect to see the United States move more military assets to the Western Pacific and maintain an even greater presence. largest in China’s maritime backyard.
US President Joe Biden (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022 .
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Russia and Ukraine
Biden said the two leaders also discussed Russia’s hesitant invasion of Ukraine, a sensitive topic given that China has become Russia’s economic lifeline following sanctions that have cut Moscow’s trade relations with most of the world’s major democracies, including the United States and a member of the EU. states.
Washington has insisted that Beijing refrain from selling weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, something China has largely avoided doing.
“We reaffirmed our shared belief that the threat or use of nuclear weapons is completely unacceptable,” Biden said in a brief press conference after the meeting.
Putin has repeatedly suggested that Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be within its rights, the first time in 70 years that a nuclear power has seriously threatened to deploy an atomic weapon to augment conventional warfare.
The surprisingly strong performance of Biden’s fellow Democrats in last week’s U.S. midterm elections bolstered his hand ahead of the summit, Biden said.
“I think the election that was held in the United States … sent a very strong message to the world that the United States is ready to play,” Biden said. “America is the Republicans who have survived with the Democrats who think we’re going to stay fully engaged in the world and we actually know what we’re doing.”
After Monday’s summit, Biden will spend the next two days in Bali meeting with world leaders from the G-20, where Russia’s war on Ukraine is expected to dominate the conversation.

