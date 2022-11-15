Politics
‘India’s energy security matters for global growth’: PM to G20 | DIRECT
The annual two-day G20 summit is set to begin on Tuesday, where top world leaders will gather to reflect on contemporary global challenges. A gathering of the world’s major economies, the event will bring together Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among other non-European Union leaders who make up the group.
“During the Bali summit, I will have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, the environment, health and digital transformation,” Prime Minister Modi said before leaving Delhi.
The conference could possibly see Modi-Xi interact one-on-one since the Galwan border clash in June 2020. In the list of firsts on Monday, US President Biden met his Chinese counterpart for the first time since joining active. Their meeting came at a time of uncertainty and heightened tensions between the superpowers.
Follow all updates here:
-
November 15, 2022 09:20 IST
Ukrainian President Zelensky at G20 proposes ‘all for all’ prisoner swap with Russia, AFP reports
Ukrainian Zelensky in a speech at the G20 suggests an “all for all” prisoner exchange with Russia on Tuesday, AFP reports.
-
Nov 15, 2022 9:06 a.m. IST
India’s energy security matters for global growth, PM says at G20 summit, ANI reports
India’s energy security is also important for global growth, as it is the fastest growing economy in the world. We must not promote any restrictions on energy supply and we must ensure the stability of the energy market. India is committed to clean energy and the environment,” Prime Minister Modi said at the G20 summit in Bali, ANI reports.
-
November 15, 2022 08:56 IST
PM Modi tells G20 on Russia-Ukraine: Our turn to take the path of peace
“I have said many times that we must find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, World War II has wreaked havoc on the world. After that, the then leaders made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it is our turn,” Prime Minister Modi said at the G20 summit, ANI reports.
-
November 15, 2022 08:50 IST
Ukrainian President Zelensky tells G20: ‘Now is the time to end Russia’s ‘destructive war’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed G20 leaders on Tuesday and said: “Now is the time to end Russia’s destructive war,” AFP reports.
-
November 15, 2022 08:41 IST
Ukrainian President to attend G20 meeting virtually
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the G20 meeting virtually, AFP reports.
-
November 15, 2022 08:34 IST
French President Macron calls on Paris and Beijing to unite against the war in Ukraine on the sidelines of the G20
-
November 15, 2022 08:28 IST
PM Modi attends G20 working session on food and energy security
-
November 15, 2022 08:21 IST
Leaders will hold three working sessions on food and energy security, digital transformations and health
At the G20 summit, world leaders will hold three working sessions on food and energy security, digital transformations and health. Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend all three. Prime Minister Modi has also scheduled bilateral meetings with Indonesian President Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Macron and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday, PTI reported.
-
November 15, 2022 08:16 IST
“Recover Together, Recover Stronger” is the theme of the G20 summit in Bali
Recover Together, Recover Stronger” was the theme Indonesia chose when taking charge last year. The presidency will be held by India at the next conference.
-
November 15, 2022 08:07 IST
‘G20 must not fail’: Indonesian leader Widodo addresses Bali conference
Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 on Tuesday called for stronger anti-war commitments as he told world leaders at the event that the G20 must not fail,” AFP reports. “Today, the eyes of the world are on us. Are we going to be successful? Or are we going to add one more failure? For me, the G20 must succeed, it must not fail,” he told leaders during the opening session.
-
Nov 15, 2022 8:04 a.m. IST
Must not fall into another world war: Indonesian president tells G20
Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 said: We should not divide the world into parts. We must not let the world descend into another world war.
-
November 15, 2022 07:55 IST
Prime Minister Modi speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron
-
November 15, 2022 07:45 IST
‘We must end the war’: Indonesian President Widodo tells G20
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on the G20 group for stronger commitments to end the war in an apparent reference to Russia-Ukraine, AFP reports. “To be responsible is to create non-zero sum situations, to be responsible here is also to end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward,” a- he declared before the opening session of the summit. .
-
November 15, 2022 07:40 IST
US President Joe Biden arrives at Bali hotel to attend G20 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden at the Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali, where world leaders will attend the 17th G20 summit from Tuesday.
-
November 15, 2022 07:34 IST
PM Modi and Indian delegates at Bali hotel to attend 17th G20 summit
-
November 15, 2022 07:29 IST
Cambodian PM Covid+ve after meeting world leaders in ASEAN, cancels G20 meetings
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday he tested positive for Covid-19, after hosting more than a dozen world leaders including US President Joe Biden at a summit in Phnom Penh.
-
November 15, 2022 07:20 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomes Prime Minister Modi
-
Nov 15, 2022 7:06 a.m. IST
PM Modi arrives to attend G20 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday to attend the G20 summit.
