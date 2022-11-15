Pakistan – Imran Khan’s party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, asks the Supreme Court to obtain the registration of a first information report against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of Interior and senior officer of the army





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday filed multiple lawsuits in the Supreme Court seeking a registered FIR against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister and a senior army officer — the three people the leader of Imran Khan’s party had accused her of plotting to assassinate him.

Khan, 70, was shot in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief claimed on Monday that registering an FIR for the assassination attempt was his right.

On November 8, Punjab Police named Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the attacker who was taken into custody, as the main defendant in the case and filed an FIR against him.

They have yet to register an FIR against Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the head of the ISI Counter Intelligence Wing, Major General Faisal Naseer, the three names revealed by Khan, who allegedly plotted his assassination.

Interestingly, in the province of Punjab, the PTI has a coalition government.

The petitions were filed in Supreme Court registries in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

They were filed under Section 184(3) of the Constitution, urging the court to consider why the local station officer did not file a complaint against the Khan appointees.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said the law is clear that the victim has the right to register the case against the person suspected of being involved in the crime against them. .

“This is a test case for the Supreme Court to uphold the law of the land,” he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, senior vice president of the PTI, said his party hoped the chief justice would consider the petitions.

Qureshi said the main purpose of submitting these pleas was to investigate the former prime minister’s assassination attempt and bring the facts to light.

He lamented that the FIR was not recorded according to Khan’s wishes.

The petitions for the formation of the commission came days after Prime Minister Sharif wrote to the Supreme Court to set up a commission to investigate the attempted assassination of Khan.

However, the PTI petitions go further and also demand an investigation into the police’s refusal to name the three influential FIR figures.

Khan was discharged from a hospital run by his charity last Sunday and moved to his residence at Zaman Park in Lahore.

Doctors advise him to take four to six weeks off.

The sons of former cricketer turned politician, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan, who arrived in Lahore to meet their father, have been given an extra squad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Police Commandos as the party does not trust to the Punjab Police.

