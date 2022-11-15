Indonesia’s Hindu heritage and how the religion still thrives there

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left India to attend the G20 summit, which will be held on November 15 and 16 in Bali, Indonesia.

He will join world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Britain’s Rishi Sunak, China’s Xi Jinping among others (Russia’s Vladimir Putin has decided to skip the annual meeting) and seek solutions to the many global issues on majority countries. Muslim mainly Hindus. Island of the Gods.

Interestingly, Indonesia, which is the most populous Muslim country in the world, has a historical and cultural connection with India through Hinduism, which reached the island nation between 1,000 and 1,500 years ago. .

There are no visible restrictions on the practice of Hinduism and several parts of the country have Hindu temples, which clearly shows that Hinduism coexists peacefully with Islam.

Hinduism in Bali

While Hindus make up 2% of Indonesia’s population, in Bali, where the G20 summit will be held, nearly 90% of the population practices Hinduism. However, the Hinduism practiced in Bali is different from that practiced in India.

Balinese Hinduism is a mixture of years of contact with different cultures, especially that of India.

According to the paper Hindu rituals in India and Bali by Balinese historian Ni Wayen Pasek Ariati, Hindu culture originating from the Indian mainland is said to have been first introduced to the Indonesian archipelago during the first millennium CE, a time when Buddhist monks and priests of the form Shaiva of Hinduism joined the voyages of sea merchants who traveled to and from the archipelago as part of the trade networks that linked China to India, the Middle East and Europe via the archipelago.

Ariati says Hinduism then flourished, but took on its own form, a fusion of Indian Hindu teachings/customs and local Balinese beliefs/traditions.

Balinese Hindus, like their Indian counterparts, believe in karma and reincarnation. The Balinese Hindu also believes that every aspect of existence has a presiding god or goddess who can and should be prayed to for the service he provides in the functioning of that aspect. Many Balinese deities have a parallel function to those worshiped in India. For example, in Bali, the goddess of wealth and fertility of rice is Dewi Sri, similar to the goddess Lakshmi in India.

Apart from the traditional Hindu gods such as Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, Balinese Hindus worship a range of deities unique to their branch of the religion. Sang Hyang Widhi is the designation of one God in Balinese Hinduism.

The prevalence of Balinese Hinduism is such that it is full of temples devoted to various Hindu gods. These temples are mostly open-air shrines, arranged in a particular style within a closed enclosure with characteristic Meru pagodas like tiered roofs and a split entrance gate. Hence the name Hindu island of the gods.

One of the most famous Hindu temples in Bali is Pura Lempuyang, which is also considered one of the holiest temples in Bali. Dedicated to the supreme god, it is located at an altitude of 1,175m, which has earned it the name of the Temple of a Thousand Steps. You have to climb 1700 steps to reach the temple.

Besakih Temple, Goa Lawah Temple, Taman Ayun Temple and Ulun Danu Bratan Temple are just some of the other famous Hindu temples in Bali.

Hinduism in Indonesia

While Hinduism is the majority religion in Bali, it is also prevalent in other parts of Indonesia, including Java, one of the main islands of the archipelago, home to the country’s capital, Jakarta. .

The mighty Hindu kingdom of Majapahit flourished here from around the 13th to 15th centuries, leaving its impact on the culture, language and landscape. Majapahit power is said to have peaked in the mid-14th century under the leadership of King Hayam Wuruk and his prime minister, Gajah Mada.

Today, Indonesia’s national emblem is the Garuda, which is also a deeply respected symbol in Hindu mythology for being the mount of Lord Vishnu.

There are also several Hindu temples across Indonesia, one of the most famous is the Prambanan temple complex. Located near Bokoharjo on the island of Java, it is one of the largest Hindu temples in Southeast Asia and is dedicated to the Trimurti of Hinduism Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.

In the main courtyard, the Candi Shiva Mahadeva, dedicated to Shiva, is not only the largest of the temples but also the most beautiful. The main spire culminates at 47 meters high and the temple is richly carved. The medallions adorning its base feature a characteristic Prambanan motif, small lions in niches flanked by kalpatura (trees of heaven) and a menagerie of stylized half-human, half-bird kinnara (celestial beings). The vibrant scenes carved on the inner wall of the gallery surrounding the temple are from the Ramayana. They tell how Lord Ramas’ wife, Sita, is kidnapped and how Hanuman, the monkey god, and Sugriwa, the white monkey general, are eventually found and freed. his.

In 1991, Prambanan was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Hinduism and Indonesian culture

Hinduism has also become encoded in the Indonesian cultural fabric through the arts. The Ramayana ballet, performed in the Javanese style, has been running continuously since 1961. In 2012, it was crowned by the Guinness Book as the most staged performance in the world.

In fact, many of the performers of the Ramayana ballet performed at the Prambanan temple complex are Muslims. But they say Muslims are Muslims with Hindu influence.

Wayang kulit, the traditional shadow puppet shows, also tell the ancient stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata. These tales come to life as silhouettes on a screen, using backlit characters cut from raw buffalo hide.

Besides the arts, a large amount of Sanskrit loanwords are found in regional languages ​​as well as Standard Indonesian.

The cultural connection of Hinduism with Indonesia is also on display through the statue of Arjuna Wijaya Chariot, located in Jakarta. The imposing monument depicts a scene from the Mahabharata where Lord Krishna rides on a chariot with Arjuna holding a bow and arrow and the chariot is pulled by eight golloping horses.

Horses according to the Javenese tradition symbolize eight philosophies of leadership called Asta Brata, namely, Kisma (Earth), Surya (Sun), Agni (fire), Kartika (stars), Baruna (ocean), Samirana (wind), Tirta ( rain) and Candra (month).

Built in 1987, the statue, located right next to Monas, which is Indonesia’s national monument, is one of Jakarta’s most famous tourist attractions.

Overall, Hindus have a peaceful existence in Indonesia which dates back many centuries.

