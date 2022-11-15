Mike Pence Says Trump Put Me And My Family At Risk On Jan. 6 – Rolling Stone





Speaking to ABC’s David Muir about his upcoming memoir, the former vice president said he was angered by Trump’s January 6 statements.

Mike Pence accused Donald Trump of endangering “me and my family and everyone on Capitol Hill” on January 6. Speaking to ABC’s David Muir about his upcoming memoir So Help Me God, the former vice president added that during the Capitol riot, “the president’s words were reckless. It was clear that he had decided to be part of the problem.

The former president held Pence largely responsible for the failure of his illegal plans to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In a March interview, Trump implied that Pence’s refusal to participate in a coup of state in his name and stopping the transfer of power was the reason he would not bring him back as vice president.

The Jan. 6 committee spent a significant portion of its time explaining how Trump’s statements about Pence escalated the violence, including that Trump revised a draft of his speech at the Ellipse to include more criticism. with respect to Pence. In June, the committee released testimony alleging that Trump had told advisers on January 6 that Pence deserved to be hanged.

CHENEY: Aware of the rioters’ chants to hang Mike Pence, the president responded with this sentiment: “Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it.” pic.twitter.com/Vzmat3ccZh

— Mike Valerio (@ValerioCNN) June 10, 2022

According to a national security discussion log released by the committee, describing Pence’s evacuation from the Capitol, Trump’s tweet accusing Pence of not having “the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution” coincided with the Secret Service. officers reporting hearing explosions in the Capitol Rotunda. The crowd attacking the Capitol reportedly surged violently after the tweet was sent.

The rioters came within yards of where Pence had been hiding. Pence told Muir that the president’s tweet that day made him “angry.” Amid the chaos, Pence reportedly turned to his daughter and said, “It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law. Even so, Pence still refuses to pledge to oppose Trump’s almost certain re-election bid.

