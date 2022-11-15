Anthony Johnson: Who was Anthony “Rumble” Johnson? UFC’s ‘most feared puncher’ fighter dies





Earlier today, it was confirmed that Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, a former UFC light heavyweight title contender, has passed away. The cause of death was organ failure caused by non-lymphomatous Hodgkin’s disease and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare disease of the immune system. Johnson’s death was reported by Bellator MMA on social media on Sunday. He had been ill for over a year. The fighter was known as one of the most feared punchers in the sport and competed in the UFC at welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight. One of his biggest fights came when he made his UFC debut on June 12, 2007 in Hollywood. One of Johnson’s closest friends was Kamaru Usman, a former UFC welterweight champion, who said he was a private man who tried to keep his condition a secret. Johnson retired from the UFC in 2017 after losing his second belt to Cormier, but made a brief comeback in 2021 with Bellator before his health issues worsened. However, Johnson’s manager told ESPN in late October that he “is not well at the moment” and “has some health issues”.

Two-time Olympian and mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier offered his condolences on social media, writing that Anthony Johnson was a caring person “for a guy who struck fear into the hearts of so many people”. Johnson presented a threat for Daniel Cormier in his prime and scored a powerful shot that knocked the Olympian to the ground before he surrendered. The legendary warrior will live on in the hearts of his fans forever. FAQs 1- What disease did Anthony Rumble Johnson suffer from?



Reports said he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis 2- Where does Anthony Rumble Johnson come from?



He is from Dublin, a city in Laurens County, Georgia, United States.



Disclaimer Statement: This content is written by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/who-was-anthony-rumble-johnson-most-feared-punchers-ufc-fighter-passed-away/articleshow/95508016.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos