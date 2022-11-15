Anthony Albanese will meet China’s Xi Jinping today. Here’s what they’re likely to talk about

Key points Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of the G20 in Indonesia.

Trade, detention of Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun and treatment of Uyghurs could be discussed.

Experts say the talks are important and could pave the way for further meetings.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that he will hold in Indonesia, with experts suggesting there will be a variety of topics on the table – some trickier than others.

Taking place on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit, it will be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two countries since 2016.

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have had a bumpy ride since then.

Among other things, China has imposed trade sanctions on some Australian imports and reacted angrily to Australia’s call for an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Australia has been pushed over China’s security deal with the Solomon Islands, the jailing of Australians Chang Lei and Hengjun Yang, and the .

The diplomatic freeze has begun to unfreeze in recent months, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong meeting her Chinese counterpart twice.

On Monday, Mr Albanese said he looked forward to the talks, calling them “constructive”.

“We are entering this discussion with good will. There are no preconditions for this discussion,” he said upon arriving in Bali for the G20 summit. “Australia will present its own position.”

Experts say formal talks are important.

“Any resumption of a normal dialogue between leaders, given that China is a major power in the region we share and our biggest trading partner, is good news,” said Philipp Ivanov, CEO of Asia Society. Australia, to SBS News.

“While Australia wants to ease relations, I think for President Xi he will probably seek to stabilize relations with Australia.”

Here is what is likely to be discussed.

Trade sanctions

Mr Albanese and Senator Wong have made clear that the $20 billion trade sanctions imposed by China on many Australian products, including coal, barley, beef and wine, must be lifted if the relationship is to progress.

Professor David Goodman, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Sydney, told SBS News that the lifting of trade sanctions “must be the very first step in restoring working relations between the two governments”.

“They want good trade relations with us. Our exports to them at the moment, like coal, are costing them more than they would like and they are not happy about it. If they lift the sanctions, trade is direct,” he said.

Dr Jennifer Hsu, a researcher and China expert at the Lowy Institute, said a trade deal would act as “an indicator of goodwill”.

“I think trade will be the easiest fruit for both sides to manage constructively. And hopefully a start to rebuilding that trust between Australia and China,” she said.

Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun

The thorniest issues to be resolved may be access to Australians Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun, who are both detained in China, or at least access to the charges against them.

Journalist the Australian citizen did not allow any contact with her family, including her two children.

australian writer accused of espionage, without any explanation of the charges against him.

Chinese-born Australian citizen Cheng Lei has been detained in China since August 2020. Credit: Vaughn Ridley/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Ge Human Rights Watch told SBS News in August that the Albanian government “should make it clear that the release of these arbitrarily detained Australians is essential to restoring relations with Beijing.”

Chinese experts agree, but Mr Ivanov said Australians shouldn’t get their hopes up on Tuesday.

“Any type of specific response from China on this is highly unlikely,” he said.

Human rights issues

Australia and other Western countries have strongly condemned China’s alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang, which China has always denied.

In Senator Wong pledged that Australia would continue to stand firm on these issues.

“I have made it clear that we will speak out where necessary on issues that matter to Australians, including human rights and upholding international rules that we have all agreed to,” she said.

Mr Ivanov said China may well ask Australia to drop its involvement.

“But it will be very difficult for Australia to accept,” he said.

Professor Goodman added that China may also seek more respect from Australia.

“They can say, ‘Let’s do less propaganda on your part about the Chinese threat,'” he said.

“But I don’t know how Albanese can make that happen.”

Climate change

Australia and China are big carbon emitters, but the Asian superpower is trying to demonstrate its global leadership in this space, with Prime Minister Xi pledging to produce 80% of his country’s energy from carbon sources. non-fossil by 2060.

This is a more ambitious target than Australia, and if China achieves it, it will be the fastest drop in emissions among major economies.

Professor Goodman said Mr Xi could even push Mr Albanese to take a harder line on climate change.

“China is pushing developing countries to embrace renewable energy. They are leaders in some aspects of renewable energy, and it’s a big export market for them,” he said.

Regional and international security

As China seeks dominance in Asia and the Pacific and tensions with Australia escalate the two countries will likely discuss their vision for the region, Ivanov said.

“Disagreements over international security are sure to arise. Australia does not want to see any Chinese military or paramilitary activity in the Pacific region as we believe it will destabilize the region and put our Pacific neighbors in a very difficult position.” , did he declare.

“I think the Solomons will definitely be one of those talking points.”

Dr Hsu said the couple could discuss the ‘three-way relationship between Australia, China and the Pacific in terms of development issues’, although she admits it may be a bit ‘over the top’.

“But finding ways to cooperate and collaborate are areas where this relationship can progress,” she added.

Plan to meet again

Mr Ivanov said ‘we shouldn’t have high hopes for tomorrow’, having two leaders talking to each other is ‘a good thing’.

What will be even better is if they decide to have another meeting, he added.

“We are pretty sure that our officials and Prime Minister Albanese will seek assurances from China that dialogue at the ministerial level will resume and be more regular. And the signs are quite positive that China might accept that. “, Mr. Ivanov said. .

“Hopefully this will be the new normal.”