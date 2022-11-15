Trump’s illusion has finally begun to fade





Maybe the system works after all.

In a democracy, being equivocal about democracy turns out to have a price. In Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland across the country, candidates who claimed the 2020 election was stolen have been voted down. Voters were ready to listen to Liz Cheney when she endorsed Democrats like Elissa Slotkin and Abigail Spanberger.

As everyone has pointed out, the midterm elections were bad for Donald Trump. The Republicans he had backed underperformed. He spent the final days of the campaign snickering, in that petulant, flirtatious tone that his supporters mystifyingly applaud, at Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis then won Florida by 20 points.

So does this herald the end of Trump? Deception? I used to think losing would be the only thing that would get the Trumpsters out of it. They didn’t care about his silly lies about huge inauguration crowds or the release of his tax returns. They didn’t mind that he made fun of fallen American servicemen. They didn’t care about his need or his narcissism. They didn’t even seem to care when the wall wasn’t built. But surely, I thought, they would mind losing.

I know many Republicans who vigorously opposed Trump in the primaries but made peace with him for mostly transactional reasons. They were thrilled when Hillary Clinton unexpectedly lost in 2016 and projected their joy on the winner. If he could keep delivering, they would overlook his character flaws.

I understand this reasoning, even if I am not interested in it. But here’s a weird thing: it’s never been true, even on its own terms.

If you compare Trump’s performance to Senate and gubernatorial candidates, in 2016 and 2020, he’s been a definite drag on the ticket. If, as this column has more than once suggested, the GOP had impeached Trump and replaced him with the patriotic and haughty Mike Pence, he almost certainly would have won the White House and both houses in 2020.

Supporting a winner just because it’s a winner I get, even if it makes me feel uncomfortable. But supporting a loser? Continue with all the MAGA obsession after 2020? It’s downright weird. There were no more Nixonians after 1974, no more Carterites after 1980.

When people see a strong horse and a weak horse, by nature they will like the strong horse, Osama bin Laden said. The Trump equine is looking pretty spavin right now. But will his supporters see it, or will they think that these latest results, too, have been rigged? After all, if the would-be fraudsters were smart enough to knock out Trump in 2020 while letting the Republicans win in multiple simultaneous downward races, who knows what evil they are capable of?

Still, I can’t help but feel like the enchantment is wearing off. The strong workhorse now is DeSantis, whose results speak for themselves. I have my criticisms of the governor of Florida. It moved as Trump moved the dial. As fiercely as I opposed vaccination mandates, I disagreed when the governor of Florida said business owners shouldn’t be allowed to have whatever diet they wanted on their own property. There was a time, before those horrible culture wars, when Republicans would have respected the principles of liberty and property.

Still, DeSantis deserves immense credit for weathering the lockdown hysteria and sparing Florida the disastrous, costly and repressive restrictions that have been imposed elsewhere. He looks and feels a republican: a former military man who thinks in terms of individuals rather than collectives, who takes his oath seriously and recognizes that the republic is greater than he is.

My guess, looking from the outside, is that he is now the man to beat the young steed, shooting past the two breathless old nags. Maybe he’ll cross the finish line, or maybe he’ll stumble. But, regardless, the public finally seems to be rejecting the idea that democracy is contingent, that elections should only matter when they go your way.

If voters don’t monitor the system, no one else will. We don’t have a king; we are our own governors, Texan jurist Hatton Sumners said when FDR pushed his powers to the limit. If We the People fail, representative government falls.

Deep down, I think the public knows that. Even some of those who accompanied the Big Steal farrago are beginning to feel, with trepidation, that the institutions of a free republic are easier to tear down than to restore. Whisper it, but America, the outspoken, bold, optimistic America we all love, is coming back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/the-trump-delusion-has-finally-started-wearing-off The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos