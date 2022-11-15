Turkish police arrest 46 people following Istanbul explosion | New

Turkish police have arrested 46 people following the explosion in central Istanbul that left at least six people dead and 81 injured, Istanbul police said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters on Monday that among the suspects was the person who left the bomb that caused the explosion on busy Istiklal Avenue in Turkey’s largest city. .

Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said a three-year-old girl and her father were among those killed.

#URGENT The author of the bomb that caused the explosion on Sunday’s Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul has been arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said pic.twitter.com/I08OTC4rPb ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) November 14, 2022

Soylu blamed the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for Sunday’s explosion at the popular shopping and tourist spot, saying: Our assessment is that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ain al-Arab [Kobane] in northern Syria, where he said the group has its Syrian headquarters.

We will retaliate against those responsible for this heinous terrorist attack, he said, adding that 81 people had been injured, two of them in critical condition.

Turkish authorities do not rule out links to ISIL (ISIL), a senior Turkish official said on Monday.

The PKK issued a statement in which it denies any involvement in the attack and expresses its condolences.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called the explosion treacherous and said it smelled of terrorism.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told A Haber television on Sunday that a woman was seen sitting on one of the benches in Istiklal Avenue for more than 40 minutes.

The blast happened just minutes after she got up, he said.

There are two possibilities, he told A Haber. There is either a mechanism placed in this bag and it explodes, or someone explodes remotely [it].

Al Jazeera has obtained photos of the woman suspected of being behind the attack.

During an initial interrogation, the woman said she had been trained by Kurdish militants in Syria and entered Turkey through the Afrin region of northwestern Syria, police said.

Television reports also showed footage of a person, who appeared to be a woman, leaving a package under a raised flowerbed on Istiklal, which has a tram line running the length of the street.

Al Jazeeras Koseoglu said two other Syrian nationals were involved in the attack, according to security sources.

The Interior Minister mentioned that these perpetrators are linked to the YPG, the group of Syrian Kurdish fighters, which Turkey considers an offshoot of the banned PKK, Koseoglu said.

Were waiting for officials to give more details about the suspects [including] how they crossed the Turkish-Syrian border because Turkey has been very strict on Syrians who stay in big cities without residence permits or without being registered.

She added that the woman appears to be in her late 20s or early 30s and was captured by police at the place she was staying at 2.50am.

According to Istanbul police, 1,200 security cameras were checked near the site of the explosion. Police raided 21 different addresses that the suspect was identified as having ties to.

Istanbul and other Turkish cities have been targeted in the past by Kurdish separatists, ISIL (ISIS) and other groups, including in a series of attacks in 2015 and 2016.

These include two bombings outside an Istanbul football stadium in December 2016 that killed 38 people and injured 155. The attack was claimed by an offshoot of the PKK, which is waging a campaign to Kurdish autonomy in southeastern Turkey since the 1980s and is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

Regularly targeted by Turkish military operations, the PKK is also at the heart of a showdown between Sweden and Turkey, which has been blocking Stockholm’s entry into NATO since May, accusing it of leniency towards the Kurdish group. .

Condemnations of Sunday’s attack and condolences for the victims poured in from several countries, including Azerbaijan, Egypt, France, Greece, Italy, Pakistan, Ukraine, UK and the United States.

Greece unequivocally denounced the explosion and expressed its condolences, while the United States said it stood with our NATO ally in the fight against terrorism.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message to the Turkish people: We share your pain. We are at your side in the fight against terrorism.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also tweeted in Turkish: The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain.

European Council President Charles Michel also sent his condolences, tweeting: My thoughts are with the victims and their families.