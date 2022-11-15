Joe Biden and Xi Jinping hold historic G20 summit meeting in Bali





During the meeting, Biden also raised concerns about China’s nonmarket economic practices, which he says are hurting American workers and families. He also called for the release of US citizens wrongfully detained in China. Biden told reporters that he and Xi were at times very blunt during their meeting, which he also described as open and candid. He said his goal was to responsibly manage competition with China and ensure that all nations follow the rules of the road. The White House announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would soon travel to China for meetings in another sign that diplomatic relations between the United States and China were beginning to improve. In his opening remarks at the meeting, Xi told Biden: The world has come to a crossroads. Loading Where to go from here? This is a question that is not only on our minds but also on the minds of all countries. The world expects China and the United States to handle their relationship properly. Noting that their meeting had caught the world’s attention, Xi said the United States and China should properly manage their relationship for the sake of the global community. I stand ready to have a frank and in-depth exchange of views with you on issues of strategic importance to China and the United States and major global issues, Xi said. I also look forward to putting China-US relations back on the path of healthy and stable development for the benefit of our two countries and the world. Xi’s last face-to-face meeting with a US president was with Donald Trump in June 2019 in Osaka, Japan. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before the meeting. Credit:PA Biden not only kept Trump’s trade tariffs on Chinese goods, but went further by putting in place new limits on the sale of semiconductor technology to China, a move aimed at crippling access from Beijing to vital technologies. US officials have also warned that China is accelerating its plans to invade Taiwan, with Biden repeatedly promising to defend the self-governing island if Beijing attempts to take it over. In his opening remarks at the meeting, Biden told Xi it was just great to see you, adding that there was no diplomatic substitute for face-to-face talks. Biden said the world expects the United States and China to work together to address challenges ranging from climate change to food security. Joe Biden listens during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Credit:PA I am determined to keep the lines of communication open between you and me personally, but also our governments at all levels, because our two countries have so much that we have the opportunity to manage, he said. As leaders of our two nations, we share the responsibility, in my view, of showing that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming a near-conflict, and find ways to work together on pressing global issues. which require our mutual cooperation.

