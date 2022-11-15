Politics
Braverman’s Channel Migrant Scheme Won’t Work
We try to find grounds for optimism about the resolve and capacity of Her Majesty’s Government in these difficult times, but there are none in today’s agreement with France on migrants of the Channel.
In fact, the familiar outline of the deal, even more British taxpayers’ money going to the French in return for more police patrols on beaches, better information sharing, embedded British officers working alongside them, blah blah blah fits perfectly into the failed approach of Boris Johnson and Priti Patel.
Clearly, having what Interior Minister Suella Braverman announced as a 40% increase in the number of French gendarmes patrolling French beaches has the potential to reduce cross-Channel traffic at the margins, and for a time.
As long as the French honor their share of things, some migrants who could have set off will be caught up on the beaches, will see their canoe punctured and will have to try their luck again a few days later. Which they will, of course.
If you were to contemplate the prospect of a completely outrageous number of over 40,000 illegal migrants crossing the Channel this year, falling in 2023 to a shocking 28,000 last year, Ms Braverman would undoubtedly bite your hand.
It’s easy to see what that means for France, apart from 63 million British largesse. By becoming the primary mechanism for controlling the volume of illegal immigration to the UK, President Macron gains enormous political influence over Rishi Sunak.
If Sunak wants to play hardball on an issue like Northern Ireland protocol reform, a Gaulish eyebrow will remind him that record numbers of illegal arrivals on England’s south coast could easily land on British beaches in an election year, if that is the case. how he wants to play things.
But it’s worse than that. The priority given by Sunak to reaching an agreement with France indicates that he does not have the appetite for alternative measures that would work but result in a significant backlash both domestically and internationally.
When Sunak or his assistants inform reporters that nothing can be done to solve the problem, they are wrong. By switching to standard offshore processing of arrivals while passing a law saying no one who arrives illegally will be able to reside in the UK, the government could completely smash what it calls the human traffickers business model.
Hardly anyone would pay a substantial sum to cross the English Channel if they knew it meant ending up somewhere like Ascension Island waiting to be relocated to a developing country willing to take them in exchange for a grant funded from the UK aid budget.
But the government will not take such effective action as it may require the removal of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights and the withdrawal of outdated international agreements on asylum which are proving totally unsustainable across the continent. European. The British Liberal establishment, including many self-proclaimed Liberal Conservative politicians, would enter into the uproar. And Sunak lacks the political will for such a showdown.
Instead, he chose to make Britain, which once boasted of dominating the waves, dependent on France to stop boats more of a vassal state than a ship state.
The real telltale sign that this is such window-dressing can be detected by a simple exercise in reflection: if France were truly committed to stopping this racket, it could do so at a fraction of the cost for itself, simply by accepting to take back the migrants recovered by the British Middle Channel. He wouldn’t need to spend valuable police hours on beach patrols.
Through the use of drones and other intelligence-gathering techniques, British authorities were able to locate many dinghies and recover their occupants at sea. Instead of being escorted to Dover, they could be returned to Calais , easily and efficiently, in less than two hours.
An indirect benefit to France of adopting such a simple return deal would be that the tent villages that have sprung up along its Channel coast would quickly disappear. The only reason they are there is that it is a base camp for a Channel attempt which is currently proving successful in most cases.
And yet France will not accept it. Not when Boris Johnson specifically asked for it, nor in today’s deal. Why not?
We will solve the Channel migrant problem by taking sovereign control of it or we will not solve it at all. Sunaks’ Tory Party has opted for the latter course and he insults the British public by claiming otherwise.
