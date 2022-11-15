The attack on a central Istanbul avenue is a stark reminder of bombings in Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017 that shattered the public’s sense of security and heralded a new phase in Turkey’s long-lasting struggle for decades against banned Kurdish groups.

After Sunday’s explosion of a TNT-laden bomb that killed six people and injured dozens more, Turkish police said they apprehended a Syrian woman accused of planting the device after illegally crossing the Syria. Authorities said she confessed to carrying out the attack on behalf of Kurdish militants.

Here’s a look at the militant groups, the nearly four-decade conflict, and its political implications.

Turkey against the PKK



The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has been waging an armed insurgency against Turkey since 1984 with the aim of establishing a Kurdish state in southeastern Turkey, which has since morphed into a campaign for autonomy .

The conflict between militants and state forces has killed tens of thousands of people. The PKK is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

A fragile peace process and 2-year ceasefire with the PKK collapsed in 2015 when the Islamic State group began bombing Turkish cities. Kurdish militants have also launched car bomb attacks.

Street battles between Turkish forces and Kurdish fighters have turned towns in the southeast into conflict zones where rights groups have also documented civilian deaths. The International Crisis Group says 6,264 people, including Turkish forces and PKK fighters, have been killed in clashes or attacks since 2015.

People leave the area after an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, Istanbul, November 13, 2022. A bomb exploded on a large pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing a handful of people, in injuring dozens and sending people fleeing as the flames mounted. | Photo credit: AP

The Turkish government is often very quick to blame the PKK for the attacks, which have traditionally targeted the Turkish military or police.

A 2016 car bomb attack near a football stadium and near the avenue where Sunday’s bomb went off killed 38 police officers and eight civilians. The government blamed the PKK.

Turkey claims the PKK was behind the weekend attack. But the group denied any involvement, saying in a statement it was not targeting civilians. Its Syrian affiliate also said it had no connection to the suspect or the attack.

The government has cracked down on pro-Kurdish politics in Turkey, jailing Kurdish lawmakers, including former leaders of the second largest opposition party in parliament. Thousands of activists and journalists have also been arrested. The judiciary has used Turkey’s extensive anti-terrorism laws, including terrorist propaganda clauses, to charge them with links to the PKK.

Fighting Kurdish militants abroad



Turkey launched its first cross-border operation in Syria in 2016 to clear the border area of ​​IS militants and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, whom Ankara considers terrorists.

Turkey says the YPG is a direct affiliate of the PKK and that the groups follow the same ideological leader, who has been imprisoned on a Turkish island since 1999. The YPG has also formed the backbone of US-led forces that fought ISIS in northeast Syria. US support for the group, despite their ties to the PKK, has infuriated Turkey, a NATO ally.

In two other incursions, allied Turkish and Syrian opposition forces took over areas of northern Syria after driving out the YPG. Turkey also regularly hits militants there with artillery.

Turkey also bombed and fought the PKK in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq, with the aim of destroying PKK camps.

This summer, Ankara threatened to launch another foray into Syria, saying the YPG’s presence would not be tolerated, and to resume Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometre (19-mile) buffer zone in Syria.

Turkey heads for elections



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is proud of his government’s anti-PKK campaigns in Turkey, Iraq and Syria and a majority of Turks are united in their enmity towards Kurdish militants after decades of conflict.

Mr Erdogan has often used this sentiment to rally around votes and is likely to do so again ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023.

This strategy worked before. When the bombings began in 2015, Mr Erdogans’ party had lost its majority in parliamentary elections, but after failing to form a coalition government, his party won another election, campaigning on the need for a strong government to repress militant groups. The operations in Syria also took place before the elections and boosted nationalist votes.

But Mr. Erdogan’s grip on power for more than two decades could face its most serious challenge in the next election, as the government’s unorthodox economic policies have led to a spike in inflation.

Turkish pressure on Western allies



The Turkish government has repeatedly told the world that Kurdish militants pose a security threat and that Sunday’s attack could strengthen its position.

Relations with Washington have been strained and continued US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters is one of the main reasons. Ankara argued that weapons supplied to the YPG by the United States and some European countries would be returned to Turkish soil. On Monday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu dismissed an American message of condolence for Sunday’s attack.

Turkey has also delayed offers of NATO membership from Sweden and Finland for their perceived leniency towards Kurdish groups. After Mr. Erdogan accused the two Nordic countries of turning a blind eye to terrorism, the three countries signed a joint memorandum in June in which Sweden and Finland said they confirmed that the PKK is a terrorist organization and promised to do not support the YPG. They also lifted an arms embargo imposed on Turkey following Syria’s 2019 operation against the YPG, while saying they would process Turkey’s extradition requests for people Turkey considers to be terrorists.

Sunday’s attacks could renew Turkish threats of a military operation in Syria that would require a tacit green light from the United States and Russia. Turkish police said the suspect confessed to being given the green light for the bombing in Kobani, northern Syria, where the YPG is based.

The YPG said in a statement that Mr Erdogan was trying to garner international support for his plans to launch another incursion into northern Syria ahead of next year’s elections.