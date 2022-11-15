  • The attack on a central Istanbul avenue is starkly reminiscent of bombings in Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017.

  • A 2016 car bomb attack near a football stadium and near the avenue where Sunday’s bomb went off killed 38 police officers and eight civilians.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s hold on power for more than two decades could face its most serious challenge in the upcoming elections, as the government’s unorthodox economic policies have led to soaring inflation.