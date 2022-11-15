The meeting of Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping marks a possible thaw in relations. Here’s what led to the freeze

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping will today hold the first official meeting between the leaders of the two countries in six years.

Meanwhile, a series of issues have soured relations between Beijing and Canberra, despite optimism following the signing of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in 2014.

The planned meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, marks a significant thaw in relations between the two countries.

But when did they turn icy and what was behind the decline?

Huawei ban sparks tension

Much of the fallout dates back to when Australia banned Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G wireless network in 2018.

The government cited national security concerns and said any company “likely subject to extrajudicial instructions from a foreign government contrary to Australian law” was unable to do business in the country.

Huawei denied it posed a national security risk and said it had “safely provided wireless technology in Australia for almost 15 years”.

Things looked bleak at the time, but they only got worse in later years.

2020 lowest point in relationships

According to former ambassador Geoff Raby, Australia-China relations hit their lowest point in 2020.

He blamed the decline on Australia, which joined the United States in resisting China’s economic and political rise.

But other factors also played a role.

When in April of that year, then-Foreign Secretary Marise Payne used an interview on Insiders to announce that Australia would push for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, China responded economically.

China’s ambassador to Australia has warned of a potential backlash, suggesting there could be a grassroots boycott of Australian products in China if Canberra continues to push for an investigation.

Over the following months, China erected barriers to a number of significant Australian exports, and Australia responded by referring China to the World Trade Organization.

China applied prohibitive tariffs on imports from Australia, saying Australian farmers were subsidized and sold the grain used to make alcoholic beverages below their cost of production.

Also in 2020, China took the rare step of warning international students to be cautious when choosing to study in Australia due to the risk of racist abuse.

In July that year, Australia warned its citizens against traveling to China after introducing a sweeping new national security law for Hong Kong.

At the time, the Chinese Embassy in Canberra called Australia’s actions “gross interference in China’s internal affairs”.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei was arrested in August and writer and democracy activist Yang Hengjun was formally charged after spending nearly two years in detention.

The two remaining journalists working for Australian news agencies were then ordered by the Australian Embassy in Beijing to leave China.

Relations soured after then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded China apologize for a tweet posted by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson showing a doctored image of a soldier Australian holding a bloody knife to the throat of an Afghan child.

This follows the publication of the Brereton report, which found that Australian special forces had committed at least 39 unlawful killings in Afghanistan.

China refused to apologize and said Australia should do some “introspection”.

2021 another tumultuous year

Trade tensions have continued and concerns over Hong Kong and Taiwan have intensified in 2021.

In a carbon copy of anti-competitive claims made against barley, China imposed tariffs on imported Australian wine, erasing a further $1.26 billion from Australian trade.

In March, Beijing confirmed that the tariffs, which were nearly 220%, would apply for five years, ending what had been the wine industry’s most lucrative deal.

A number of Australian slaughterhouses selling beef and lamb were subsequently blocked, with China citing labeling and then COVID-19 concerns.

Unofficial bans followed on timber, cotton, lobsters and coal, with disruptions amounting to billions of dollars in lost business.

The World Trade Organization is expected to issue a finding in the barley case at the end of this year, while the wine appeal is expected around six months later.

The April cancellation of Victoria’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) deal with Beijing by the federal government was another sign that things were likely to continue to deteriorate.

Ministerial contacts between the two countries appeared to be broken, and Australia also dropped its French submarine deal to join AUKUS, a nuclear-powered submarine deal with the UK and US.

It was widely seen as an attempt to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific and led Beijing to attack the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

He accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of issuing an ‘unbalanced’ report on Australia’s plan to build nuclear submarines while ignoring widespread concerns about its ramifications for non-proliferation. .

Liberal Senator Eric Abetz further agitated Beijing when he argued Australia should roll back its longstanding, bipartisan “One China” policy in October 2021.

In December, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned that Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada would “pay the price for their mistakes” over a diplomatic boycott of the Games. Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Australia, along with the United States and other countries, has said the treatment of Uighurs, among other human rights issues, is part of the reason their diplomats won’t attend the Olympics. of winter.

Is 2022 the year things look up?

At the start of this year, it might have seemed that things were unlikely to change.

Australia has said it is “deeply disappointed” after the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China, fearing it could lead to a Chinese naval base in the South Pacific.

China says its pact with the Solomon Islands involves cooperation on maintaining social order, combating natural disasters and national security.

It was followed by an island-hopping tour by China’s foreign minister as Beijing sought to drum up support for a comprehensive multi-nation deal that included security and police.

That ended up failing, with the United States stepping in and striking a deal with 14 island states, pledging to strengthen ties amid growing concerns over China’s role in the region.

In October this year, Canberra moved to bolster Australia’s presence and influence in the Pacific by pledging to increase development spending by a total of nearly $1.4 billion over the four coming years.

Although these measures were designed to counter China’s growing power in the Pacific, some changes indicated a desire to restore relations.

The appointment of Xiao Qianas as the new ambassador to Canberra has been seen as an indication that Beijing may be moving away from “wolf warrior diplomacy”.

In a further sign of improving relations, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have had two face-to-face meetings this year, during which they discussed trade.

And as Mr. Albanese and Mr. Xi prepare for their highly anticipated meeting, it appears that the diplomatic freeze imposed by China in early 2020 is well and truly unfrozen.

It came after Mr Albanese repeated earlier this month his desire to formally sit with Mr Xi at the G20, saying “dialogue is a good thing”.

There may not be an immediate reconciliation, but things have taken a turn and the talks offer a chance to open a new chapter in the often strained relationship between China and Australia.