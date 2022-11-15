G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Biden shake hands and share a warm hug in Bali – See PICS | India News

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden greeted and hugged warmly as the two leaders met in Bali, Indonesia, where the G20 summit is being held. The Prime Minister’s Office shared a photo in which the two leaders can be seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries. “PM @narendramodi & @POTUS @JoeBiden interact at @g20org summit in Bali. G20 Food & Energy Security Working Session,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

The two leaders will take part today in the G20 working session on food and energy security.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday evening, PM Modi received a traditional welcome. “Thank you to the Indian community for the warm welcome to Bali!” tweeted the prime minister.

The 17th edition of the G20 summit will focus in depth on key issues of global concern under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

As part of the G20 summit agenda, three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health and digital transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.

According to the Prime Minister’s departure statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, “India’s G20 Presidency will be based on the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, which underscores the message of equitable growth and a shared future for all.

The Indonesian president will hand over the presidency of the G20 to India during the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. Prime Minister Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other guests to the G20 summit to be held in India in 2023.