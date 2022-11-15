Meet Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s New Husband





Tiffany Trump, 29, married billionaire Michael Boulos, 25, at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. Boulos is the billionaire heir to a motorcycle distribution company called Boulos Enterprises. Boulos and Trump began their relationship in late 2018 and got engaged in January 2021.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany, 29, married billionaire Michael Boulos in front of 250 guests at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on November 12.

Boulos, 25, joins the family after he and Tiffany started dating in 2018, according to Town and Country. They got engaged in January 2021 with Tiffany posting an Instagram photo of them smiling at the White House, just weeks after the US Capitol was attacked by a pro-Trump mob. According to the New York Times, Boulos proposed to the Rose Garden with a 13-carat diamond worth $1.2 million.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, nothing more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” Trump wrote on Instagram on January 19, his father’s last full day in the Oval Office.

Boulos is the heir to a motorcycle distribution company called Boulos Enterprises, according to the Times. The company is currently run by his father, Massad Boulos, also CEO of conglomerate Scoa Nigeria PLC. According to Town and Country, Michael Boulos served as a manager in some of his father’s businesses.

Meanwhile, Michael’s mother, Sarah Boulos, is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria, according to Town and Country.

Tiffany Trump is the only child of Donald Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, to whom he was married from 1993 to 1999, according to the Times. When Tiffany Trump started bringing Boulos to events with her family in late 2018, Maples told Town and Country, “I love Michael!”

Boulos was born in Lebanon, according to the Times, and grew up in Nigeria, Africa, which his new stepfather once referred to as a “shitty country” continent when discussing immigration.

On the day of the wedding, former President Trump shared a message on Truth Social saying that his daughter and Boulos “are a beautiful couple who will be very happy together,” Insider previously reported.

Boulos earned a degree in commerce from Regent’s University London and is pursuing studies in project management at City University London, by city and country. His new wife graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 2020, according to the Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/who-donald-trumps-new-billionaire-son-in-law-michael-boulos-2022-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos