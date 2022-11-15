Xi and Biden unfreeze climate relations

Sign up to our newsletter and get daily updates from the Cop27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, straight to your inbox

After four hours of talks last night on the Indonesian island of Bali, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to talk more.

There was no joint statement. But the summaries of the two governments indicate that the two largest emitters will work together. United Statessaidon climate change, Chinasaidon Cop27.

This doesn’t automatically mean the US-China task force is back, but it does mean climate envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua can speak officially here in Sharm el-Sheikh with agendas, notes and decisions. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to China to pick up where Biden and Xi left off.

Indonesia’s coal-cleaning package

Today in Bali, Indonesia is expected to announce a “just energy transition partnership”, led by the United States and Japan. A source with knowledge of the negotiations told Climate Home the deal is likely to be between $18 billion and $20 billion. Another said it includes private sector funding.

This follows the South African model of a package to create green jobs and revitalize the economy of coal-dependent areas on a clean energy path. Indonesia was keen to consult on its plans and negotiate favorable terms before agreeing on the size of the set.

The Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) think tank, which is advising the government on the deal,estimatesthere is 5 GW of coal plant capacity which is very polluting and could be shut down at a cost of $4.5 billion. It is the fruit at hand.

In total, the IESR estimates that replacing all of Indonesia’s coal capacity with renewables will cost about 60 times what is proposed here – $1.2 trillion.

A key question is how much will be awarded in grants versus loans. And will coal plant owners be compensated for early shutdowns? While the emissions gains may be substantial, it sounds disgusting.

Traditionally, on the Saturday of the middle of a cop, activists from around the world take to the streets with the local population to express common concerns. Not this time.

The Egyptian government had usefully appointeda wastelandoutside the venue of the demonstrations. It has been used by a handful of pro-government lobbyists, heavily patronized by plainclothes security forces. Considering the authorities’ treatment of political dissidents, international activists decided to hold their protest on UN soil security instead.

You could hardly call it a march, because they only had a few hundred square meters of the Cop27 site to work on. But it allowed them tospeak more freelythan they would dare outside, demanding funds for loss and damage and the freedom of political prisoners. (Photo:IISD/ENB | Mike Muzurakis)

Postponed political clashes

Ministers arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh this week to take over from negotiators, but the Egyptian presidency is not ready for that.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told a plenary session on Monday that technical talks would continue until tonight and ministerial consultations on key outstanding issues would start only on Wednesday. Traditionally, representatives from developed and developing countries are paired up to find landing spots on the toughest issues.

This compresses the calendar to eliminate political differences. Meanwhile, ministers are forced to politely reiterate their positions at round tables.

There is no consensus on how to increase national emissions targets. The lines of battle on the financing of losses and damages have not moved: thechoiceare to establish a new facility or to work with a “mosaic” of funding arrangements. Discover the carbon briefstrackerto find out where each problem stands.

The Egyptians are counting on the progress of the technical discussions to advance the needle by this evening.

It’s going to be a brutally tough second week for climate negotiators at Cop27, Fletcher School dean Rachel Kytetweeted.

Privately, negotiators from developed and developing countries told Climate Home that ministers could be convened earlier to start working on a political resolution. A police veteran defended the timing as not particularly unusual.

Where’s the cover text?

These tops typically produce “cover text,” which puts a unifying narrative on the various technical results. A draft takes longer to emerge than normal.

Wael Aboulmagd, Cop27 special representative in Egypt, presented the challenge: there are two extremes and everything in between. The idea is to get views from everyone in there.

Some countries, including Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, want to keep the text to a minimum. Others, including Europeans, see it as an opportunity to give political direction. The UK wants references to reform of multilateral development banks and partnerships for a just energy transition – elements of progress outside the formal negotiating agenda.

The dynamics suggest that Egypt could settle for a shorter document than the 8-page Glasgow Pact.

The texts of cop decisions don’t have to turn into major political statements every year. On the other hand, it is the place where Egypt can meet the expectations that COP27 will bring to vulnerable countries.

A big question is whether the text will include language on keeping the 1.5C target within reach. It is supported by least developed countries, small island states, the EU and the United States.

Emerging countries, including China, want to stick to the language of the Paris Agreement to keep temperature rise well below 2°C and continue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.

It’s a row that is expected to dominate the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, which begins today. Ministers were unable to agree on a joint statement in September after China and India refused to emphasize 1.5C as a global climate target.

As with US-China cooperation, the parameters of a Sharm deal can be set hundreds of miles away.

Fact check

At Cop27 on Friday, Joe Bidenannouncementalongside the European Union and Germany, a $500 million package to fund and facilitate Egypt’s transition to clean energy.

What the United States contributes to this is unclear. Germany isgiving250m. This represents 100 million loans on better than normal conditions, 100 million debt cancellation and 50 million grants.

Asked what the United States is bringing, a spokesman for the German Development Ministry (BMZ) said to ask the Americans. The US State Department did not respond to repeated requests.

Other European countries aredelivery$300 million through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Together, all this European money amounts to around 550 million dollars or euros. More than the $500 million announced by Biden.

So what exactly does the United States bring? TheUS-German-Egyptian joint statementindicates that the United States and Germany will provide an expected support of 85 million grant equivalents.

If you take out the 50 million grant from Germany, does that mean that the only contribution from the United States is an expected grant of 35 million and assistance in raising private finance?

That would explain why they don’t respond to our messages.

In short…

Moral support? The German initiative “Global Shield” based on insurance for climate victims was officially launched on Monday. Germany contributes 170 million, France 20 million, Ireland 10 million and Canada 7 million. President Joe Biden claimed that the United States supported the initiative, but it was not on thelist of initial funders. “Further donor contributions are expected to materialize soon,” the German development ministry said.

Big brotherGermany has complained to Egyptian authorities about the unwanted surveillance and filming of its Cop27 events by security officials. The UN confirmed that Egyptian national security agents were on the scene and were investigating the complaints,german wavereports. Germany spoke out in favor of human rights and hosted an event with imprisoned activist’s sister Alaa Abd el-Fattah.

Ridiculous Cop27 special representative Wael Aboulmagd told a news conference that media reports of the complaints were vague and mostly inaccurate. At first glance, this seems ridiculous. It was an open event. Everyone could enter. Why would someone put a watch?

LNG Export ClubThe first LNG shipments from Mozambique were shipped on Monday. The Gas Exporting Countries Forumgreetedthe news. Its secretary general Mohamed HamelblissMozambican commissioner Jernimo Chivavi in ​​the Cop27 plenary hall.

NDC watch Bahamas, Vietnam, Andorra, Timor-Leste havesubmittednational climate plans updated since the start of COP27. The largest economy of them, Vietnam,reinforcedits 2030 emissions targets to 15.8% BAU unconditionally and 43.5% with international support.

Alaa lives The Egyptian authorities have provided proof that the Anglo-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah is alive, his sisterReports from Sanaa Seif. A handwritten note from el-Fattah, dated November 12, says he is drinking water again.