Ruth Davidson claims more than 15,000 in the House of Lords

TORY peer Ruth Davidson has claimed more than £15,000 in compensation and expenses in her first year as a member of the House of Lords, The National can reveal.

The former Scottish Conservative leader was knighted by Boris Johnson and then introduced to the Second House of Westminster on July 20, 2021 as Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links.

Davidson, who stood down in Holyrood’s last election to become a life peer, attended just 34 days according to expense records made public by the Lords.

READ MORE:Nicola Sturgeon says Humza Yousaf has her “absolute confidence

The claims are five months behind schedule, meaning only 11 months of Davidson’s expenses have been made available so far, from July 2021 to May 2022.

During that time, Davidson attended for 34 days and voted in 36 different divisions on a range of laws, but attended only 18% of the 194 votes held in the chamber.

The SNP and the Scottish Greens criticized Davidson for her low attendance and denounced the undemocratic system she walked into.

The National analyzed claims made by Davidson in the Lords, where members receive a £323 allowance for each day they attend, over the 11-month period.

We found that the former MSP was paid 9744 for 34 days of attendance and claimed 5716 in expenses.

Davidson claimed 5,303 cash from taxpayers for train travel, 402 for car expenses and 11 for a taxi in December 2021.

The pair achieved their highest amount in a month in February 2022, when they attended for seven days and received £2261 in compensation as well as £1027 in expenses.

Tommy Sheppard, the SNP’s constitution spokesman, said Davidson’s record so far shows she has attended a very small percentage of the Lords’ total vote count.

The MP added: My main concern with the House of Lords and Ruth Davidson being a lawmaker is that she is not elected rather than getting 15,000 for doing a part-time job for a year.

READ MORE:Nicola Sturgeon urges families to check children’s payment eligibility

“In these times of austerity when people are struggling to pay their bills and keep the lights on, getting around £500 a day in benefits and expenses is a good number, isn’t it?

“Most people would love it. Huge numbers of people are surviving on less than that a week and working full time for it.

“I guess it’s not his regular income and it’s a side business, but it’s quite lucrative.

It emerged earlier this month that four Tory MPs, including Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, will be given peerages in Johnson’s resignation honors list but have been asked to delay taking up the post until the next general election.

Sheppard added: “My main issue, especially with Davidson fighting and winning elections, is that she shouldn’t be in a legislature without being put there by the people. That’s just plain wrong.

Recent appointments have energized arguments across the Tory cronyism.”

Davidson voted in 34 divisions on nine separate bills during his time in the Lords; including the Nationality and Borders Bill, seven times, and the Policing, Crime, Sentences and Courts Bill, twice.

Davidson was introduced to the Lords in July 2021 (Image: House of Lords)

She has not voted on a split since the Elections Bill on April 27, 2022, while the Lords held another 21 polls between that date and October 26.

Davidson also gave just seven oral contributions to the chamber on issues including assisted death, Scotland’s economic recovery and the Conservative government’s policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.

In the meantime, she has filed 26 written questions with services, including the Ministry of Defense and Health.

Ross Greer, MSP for the Scottish Greens, said Davidson demonstrated his contempt for voters by taking over the peerage from Johnson.

He added: We are all now forced to pay for her lifestyle although we never elected her to this position and have no option of removing her if we are unhappy with the choices she done, including the apparent choice to barely show up.

READ MORE:SNP calls for ‘radical reform’ of ‘disastrous’ asylum system

“The real problem isn’t Baroness Davidson, it’s the harshly dated, undemocratic system that allows failed politicians, cronies and party donors to live out medieval fantasies and be legislators for the rest of their lives without any democratic accountability.

“With Labor and Tories determined to keep this ridiculous and broken system going, it is clear that the only way Scotland can abandon the Lords and become a properly functioning democracy is with the powers of a normal independent country. .”

We have already told how Davidson attended the Lords for around a quarter of the days when he sat over a six-month period, while his Scottish peers only attended the chamber on average around 50% of the time between September 2021 and February 2022.

Baroness Davidson has been contacted for comment.