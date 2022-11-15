Why the EU cannot count on Turkey to protect asylum seekers





The world has Turkey to thank for hosting the largest number of refugees in the world, over 3.9 million. It may seem counterintuitive to say that EU members should not consider Turkey a “safe third country” for refugees and asylum seekers, but that is not the case.

Safe third country designations allow countries to summarily reject asylum seekers on their territory on the assumption that the country they have traveled through, or another country, can be trusted to consider their asylum claims and protect eligible refugees from being forced to return to places where their lives would be in danger.

In June 2021, Greece declared Turkey a safe third country for asylum seekers from Syria, Afghanistan and a few other countries. When a Syrian or Afghan asylum seeker appears to have entered from Turkey, Greece now places that person’s asylum claim in an accelerated procedure without considering the merits of their claim. There are several reasons why Turkey cannot be considered a safe third country. Lack of access to asylum procedures is one. The likelihood of a fair hearing for those who have access to it is another. Turkey’s accession to the 1951 Refugee Convention also includes a geographic limitation under which it only fully recognizes as refugees those fleeing persecution in Europe. But the main reason is that Turkey does not respect the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits the return of refugees to places where their life or freedom would be threatened. Greece actually has no legal way to readmit rejected asylum seekers to Turkey. Although a much-heralded migration deal with Turkey has been announced by the European Council in March 2016. Ankara has been unwilling to readmit failed asylum seekers from Greece since at least March 2020, despite 6 billion euros from the EU to seal the deal. So Greece continues its illegal practice to push asylum seekers and migrants arriving at its borders back to Turkey. Testimonials from victims Victims told us this often involves stripping them naked and beating them, then throwing them into the seasonally freezing waters of the Evros River. Turkey does the same on its southern and eastern borders. This year, the Turkish Interior Ministry reported 238,448 “irregular migrants whose entry into our country has been prevented” from October 20. A 20-year-old medical student from Ghazni, Afghanistan, whom I met in Istanbul, told me about his encounter with Turkish border authorities shortly after crossing into Turkey from Iran in December 2021. Subscribe to EUobserver’s daily newsletter All the stories we publish, sent at 7:30. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Turkish border guards started shooting. His group of 150 people was assembled: “Two soldiers held my hands and feet. Then the commander hit me on the knees with a metal stick. He did this to all the single men…then they forced us across the border into Iran at a time and place where there were no Iranian border guards.” The safe third country concept is integrated into the EU Asylum Procedures Directive. It indicates that another country can only be considered safe if “there is the possibility of applying for refugee status and, if recognized as a refugee, of benefiting from protection in accordance with the Geneva Convention”. But many Afghans inside Turkey are routinely barred from accessing any process to assess their claims for international protection and many are deported to Afghanistan with little or no consideration of their refugee status claims. refugee. It happened to a 16-year-old boy I spoke with from Herat, Afghanistan, who said his father had been killed by the Taliban. “The day before I was deported, a guard at the Edirne Removal Center told me that I had to sign a deportation paper. I refused to sign it. He hit me on the arm with a police baton made of metal.” The next day, the boy said, another official took his hand and put his fingerprint on the paper. “Nobody ever asked me if I was afraid to go back to Afghanistan. On the paper it was written that my return was voluntary, but I cried a lot and begged them not to deport me.” He was expelled on May 17. Turkey expelled 44,768 Afghan nationals in the first eight months of 2022, a 150% increase from the first eight months of 2021, before the Taliban took power. Whether formal EU readmissions to Turkey are implemented or not, asylum seekers seeking asylum in Greece or other EU countries should not be denied the opportunity to present claim asylum on the mistaken assumption that Turkey will allow them to register, examine their claims, and offer effective protection to those in need.

