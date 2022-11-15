What we know about Trump’s big announcement on Tuesday





Ignoring growing GOP concerns that an early presidential bid could backfire, Donald Trump said he would make a special announcement on Tuesday.

Jason Miller, a longtime Trump adviser, told former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Friday that he had spoken with Trump and was of course planning to run for president, adding that Trump was excited about a 2024 race. Mr. Trump is expected to make the announcement at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears suggested that Mr. Trump was a liability to the party and that voters wanted out of the MAGA movement.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu echoed that assessment, urging Mr. Trump to at least wait until Georgia’s Senate runoff. Republicans lost the Senate and are expected to control the House by only a narrow margin after predicting a midterm red wave that failed to materialize.

Here’s everything we know about what Mr. Trump plans to announce:

What is Trump announcing?

Mr Miller said on Friday: President Trump will announce on Tuesday that he is running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement.

The councilor said all details are covered and 1,000 people are expected. He also noted that already 250 cameras have requested access.

They are building additional risers to ensure they have overflow capability, Miller continued. So people are like, Hey, it happens really fast. These guys are pros, these guys are ready to go. I personally did the checklist with them this morning. It’ll be OK.

What time should Trump make his special announcement?

The past presidents event will take place Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Where can the ad be posted?

According to Mr. Miller, more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event, which means that national networks will probably broadcast it.

Cable network C-SPAN, which televises high-profile federal government debates, has already created an online broadcast link for the event here.

The Independent will broadcast Trump’s remarks live on Facebook and Twitter.

Why is the GOP asking Trump to delay the announcement?

Republican leaders have reportedly asked Trump to hold off on his announcement, at least until a Georgia Senate runoff takes place between Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

The second round will take place on December 6.

Mr Sununu openly criticized Trump’s strategy during a radio interview.

He risks wasting the opportunity to [Herschel] Walker will win in Georgia in his second round, Mr Sununu said on Friday, according to The Hill. I think what the former president does not understand is if he announces that he will not exclude anyone from the race.

Ms McEnany also expressed concerns about a possible presidential announcement on an edition of Outnumbered last week.

Who could be Trump’s biggest rival in the Republican primaries?

Mr Trump has raised concerns that re-elected Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is playing games by not ending speculation he might run for president in 2024.

In a lopsided statement via TruthSocial on Thursday, Mr. Trump blamed the GOP firebrand, baselessly claiming he saved DeSantiss’ 2018 campaign, and more recently dispatched the FBI to shield DeSantis from defeat in key counties where the electoral fraud would have taken place.

Mr. Trump’s daughter-in-law and Fox contributor Lara Trump said on Sunday that Mr. DeSantis would have to wait until 2028 to run for president.

I think Ron DeSantis is very smart, Ms Trump told Sky News Australia.

Look, he’s a young man. There will be plenty of opportunities for him to run for president in the future.

And I think he’s a smart enough guy to know that it would be great to have the full support of this party, of the America First movement, MAGA, whatever you want to call it, fully behind him in 2028 whatever may -be, you know, fracturing it in 2024.

U.S. President Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a comeback campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida

(Getty Pictures)

Growing media coverage and reports from Republican leaders point to Mr. DeSantis as one of the party’s most prominent figures and a likely strong candidate for the Republican primaries.

Mr. DeSantis has not confirmed whether he plans to run for president.

