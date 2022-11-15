President Biden shakes hands with Prime Minister Modi amid Ukraine question





Bali, Indonesia): In a move that has diplomatic significance, US President Joe Biden walked over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to shake his hand before they took a seat next door at the ongoing G20 summit in Bali, in Indonesia. In a video, Prime Minister Modi initially appears to have missed seeing President Biden approach him, but quickly turns around for a handshake and gives him a hug. As President Biden walks to his seat, Prime Minister Modi says something to him that makes him laugh. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval look on and later take a seat just behind the two leaders. President Biden is also seen meeting other world leaders standing nearby, such as French President Emmanuel Macron. #LOOK | US President Joe Biden walks over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Source: JJ) pic.twitter.com/2ULTveCaqh ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022 The Biden-Modi handshake and hug comes at a time India says it doesn’t have to toe the US line against Russia in the war on Ukraine. While calling for a ceasefire and talks as a solution to the conflict, India abstained from voting one way or the other at the UN on the Russia-Ukraine issue. On the issue of buying at a time when the US and others in the West are critical of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Indian government says there is no moral conflict , absolutely none, to India buying from Russia. Earlier at the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi invoked World War II to say that the world must find a way to get back to the path of diplomacy in Ukraine. “During the last century, the Second World War wreaked havoc on the world. After that, the leaders of the time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s up to us”, did he declare. India is set to take over the presidency of the G20, a powerful bloc that accounts for 85% of global GDP and 75% of global trade, and will host the summit next year. “I am confident that next year, when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to deliver a strong message of peace to the world,” Prime Minister Modi said.

