Politics
G-20 Summit: Prime Minister Modi calls the crisis of basic goods and the lack of financial capacity of the poor a double whammy
Stressing that the challenges for poor citizens in each country are more severe due to the Covid-19 pandemic and developments in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the crisis essential goods and the lack of financial capacity of the poor. double whammy.
Addressing the session on food and energy security in the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, On Tuesday, Modi said G-20 leaders must find a way back to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.
The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will have no solution, the prime minister said while asking world leaders to reach a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain stable. supply of manure and food grains.
Prime Minister Modi called the current phase of climate change, the Covid pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global issues associated with it a challenging global environment. He said all of these have wreaked havoc on the world and global supply chains are in shambles.
There is a crisis of essential goods all over the world. The challenge for poor citizens in every country is more serious. Daily life was already a struggle for them. They do not have the financial capacity to deal with the double whammy. Because of the double whammy, they don’t have the financial capacity to deal with it, he told world leaders.
Bali Updates @g20org https://t.co/ljadaHtqM4
PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2022
Regarding reforms in the United Nations, Prime Minister Modi said that multilateral institutions such as the UN have failed to address these issues. We have failed to bring about the appropriate reforms. Therefore, today the world expects more from the G-20. The relevance of our group has become more important, he said.
Regarding the Ukrainian conflict, Modi called for a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.
He then framed him to build a new world order. Over the past century, World War II has wreaked havoc around the world. After that, the leaders of the time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The responsibility for creating a new world order for the post-Covid period rests on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show a concrete and collective will to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world.
The prime minister expressed hope that next year’s G-20 summit in New Delhi will carry a strong message of peace. I am confident that next year, when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to bring a strong message of peace to the world, he said.
prime ministers @Narendra Modi and @RishiSunak in conversation on the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali. pic.twitter.com/RQv1SD87HJ
PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2022
Regarding the food and fertilizer crisis, Prime Minister Modi said that India had ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens during the period of the pandemic. Meanwhile, food grains have also been provided to many countries in need, he added.
The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will have no solution. We should build a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain of manure and food grain stable and secure.
Highlighting the food security measures adopted by India, he said that for sustainable food security, we are promoting natural farming and re-popularizing nutritious and traditional food grains like millet. Millets can also solve malnutrition and world hunger. We must all celebrate the International Year of Millet with great enthusiasm next year.
On the energy security front, Prime Minister Modi said India’s energy security is also important for global growth as it is the fastest growing economy in the world. We must not promote any restrictions on energy supply and the stability of the energy market must be guaranteed.
India is committed to clean energy and the environment. By 2030, half of our electricity will be produced from renewable sources. Time-limited and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for an inclusive energy transition, he said, underscoring India’s position on the climate change debate.
He concluded on a positive note: During India’s G-20 Presidency, we will work for global consensus on all these issues.
The prime minister traveled to Bali on Monday evening to take part in the three-day G20 summit, which is expected to discuss pressing global challenges, including the implications of the conflict in Ukraine, particularly on food and energy security.
Arrived in Bali to participate in the @g20org Summit. pic.twitter.com/72Sg6eNHrd
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022
Ahead of his visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi said on Monday he would hold in-depth discussions with G20 group leaders in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and solving problems related to health and digital transformation.
In a pre-departure statement, Modi said he would also highlight India’s achievements and unwavering commitment to collectively solving global problems while noting that the country’s upcoming G20 presidency will be based on the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ , or One Earth, One Family, One Future.
India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and future presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.
The G-20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of major developed and developing economies. It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union countries. (EU).
The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/prime-minister-narendra-modi-g20-summit-indonesia-address-8268947/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- G-20 Summit: Prime Minister Modi calls the crisis of basic goods and the lack of financial capacity of the poor a double whammy
- Sheffield traffic: Swan nicknamed ‘Boris Swanson’ causes chaos on the A1(M) in South Yorkshire
- British government expresses concern over Korean Air-Asiana merger
- Drama from the Thanksgiving Past | News, Sports, Jobs
- Peoria Public Schools Approves Updated Dress Code
- Small Earthquakes Swarm Along New Madrid Fault Line – News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM
- Rick Scott can’t say if Donald Trump’s run for the White House would hurt Herschel Walker
- Japan promises yen loans to Indonesia for transport infrastructure
- Nikhat Zareen receives Khel Ratna on November 30
- The meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping hailed by the Australian business lobby
- Christina Applegate cries at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with MS
- Mumbai Measles News: Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Toddler dies; 126 children infected with disease so far this year