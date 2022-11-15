G-20 Summit: Prime Minister Modi calls the crisis of basic goods and the lack of financial capacity of the poor a double whammy

Stressing that the challenges for poor citizens in each country are more severe due to the Covid-19 pandemic and developments in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the crisis essential goods and the lack of financial capacity of the poor. double whammy.

Addressing the session on food and energy security in the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, On Tuesday, Modi said G-20 leaders must find a way back to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.

The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will have no solution, the prime minister said while asking world leaders to reach a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain stable. supply of manure and food grains.

Prime Minister Modi called the current phase of climate change, the Covid pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global issues associated with it a challenging global environment. He said all of these have wreaked havoc on the world and global supply chains are in shambles.

There is a crisis of essential goods all over the world. The challenge for poor citizens in every country is more serious. Daily life was already a struggle for them. They do not have the financial capacity to deal with the double whammy. Because of the double whammy, they don’t have the financial capacity to deal with it, he told world leaders.

Regarding reforms in the United Nations, Prime Minister Modi said that multilateral institutions such as the UN have failed to address these issues. We have failed to bring about the appropriate reforms. Therefore, today the world expects more from the G-20. The relevance of our group has become more important, he said.

Regarding the Ukrainian conflict, Modi called for a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.

He then framed him to build a new world order. Over the past century, World War II has wreaked havoc around the world. After that, the leaders of the time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The responsibility for creating a new world order for the post-Covid period rests on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show a concrete and collective will to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world.

The prime minister expressed hope that next year’s G-20 summit in New Delhi will carry a strong message of peace. I am confident that next year, when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to bring a strong message of peace to the world, he said.

Regarding the food and fertilizer crisis, Prime Minister Modi said that India had ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens during the period of the pandemic. Meanwhile, food grains have also been provided to many countries in need, he added.

Highlighting the food security measures adopted by India, he said that for sustainable food security, we are promoting natural farming and re-popularizing nutritious and traditional food grains like millet. Millets can also solve malnutrition and world hunger. We must all celebrate the International Year of Millet with great enthusiasm next year.

On the energy security front, Prime Minister Modi said India’s energy security is also important for global growth as it is the fastest growing economy in the world. We must not promote any restrictions on energy supply and the stability of the energy market must be guaranteed.

India is committed to clean energy and the environment. By 2030, half of our electricity will be produced from renewable sources. Time-limited and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for an inclusive energy transition, he said, underscoring India’s position on the climate change debate.

He concluded on a positive note: During India’s G-20 Presidency, we will work for global consensus on all these issues.

The prime minister traveled to Bali on Monday evening to take part in the three-day G20 summit, which is expected to discuss pressing global challenges, including the implications of the conflict in Ukraine, particularly on food and energy security.

Ahead of his visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi said on Monday he would hold in-depth discussions with G20 group leaders in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and solving problems related to health and digital transformation.

In a pre-departure statement, Modi said he would also highlight India’s achievements and unwavering commitment to collectively solving global problems while noting that the country’s upcoming G20 presidency will be based on the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ , or One Earth, One Family, One Future.

India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and future presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

The G-20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of major developed and developing economies. It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union countries. (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.