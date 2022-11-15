Ukraine armistice in sight Asia Times

In the direction of Kherson, today at 5 a.m. Moscow time, the transfer of units of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper was completed. No military units or equipment and armaments were left on the right bank. All Russian soldiers crossed to the left bank of the Dnieper, read the Russian Defense Ministry announcement on Friday, November 11, 2022, the anniversary of World War I Armistice Day, 1918.

The amount of false information and sheer nonsense about the Russian withdrawal from Kherson published since the time of the announcement would not fit on a cowhide (geht auf keine Kuhhaut), said a German military intelligence officer based in Grafenwhr, in Bavaria, where Bundeswehr trainers advise Ukrainian soldiers in the use of advanced artillery equipment.

(It is on a parchment made of cowhide that the devil keeps a record of the sins of people qualifying for time in hell or purgatory.)

As has become commonplace, bldsinn (absolute trash) was primarily provided by the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), founded and directed by Kimberly Kagan, wife of Frederick Kagan, director of the American Enterprise Institutes (AEI) Critical Threats Project, brother of neo-conservative guru Robert Kagan, husband of US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Tori Nuland, spiritus rector (directing spirit) of the Maidan Orange uprising in 2014 that overthrew Ukrainian President-elect Viktor Yanukovych. Nuland became famous for her Fuck the EU explosion, published from a secret recording

What the ISW may have left out as rubbish and propaganda has been supplemented by the grace of the UK Ministry of Truth, Ministry of Defense (UK MoD) and duly amplified by the press echo chamber western.

The Anglo-American echo chamber predicted 1) a bloodbath, with the mass slaughter of panicked and fleeing Russian soldiers; 2) retaliation for the defeat of Kherson by a Russian electromagnetic pulse (EMP) hit by a low-yield nuclear detonation in space, causing a blackout and shutdown of unprotected electronics in the city of Kyiv, a tale of fairies broadcast by the ISW; 3) blowing up the Kakhovka dam with thousands of civilian casualties (UK MoD).

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> An elderly woman walks in the liberated village of Arkhanhelske Kherson Oblast on November 3, 2022. Photo: CNN / Screengrab

The accusation that destroying a dam constituted a war crime was particularly ripe coming from London; British forces invented this kind of warfare on the night of May 16-17, 1943. Operation Chastise, the massive bomb attack on six large German roadblocks, destroyed two of the targets and killed 2,400 people.

To date, nothing like this has happened, although we do not rule out that Ukrainian or Russian fire could damage or destroy the Nova Kakhovka dam in the future.

Instead, what happened was an orderly retreat of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnieper with virtually no reported casualties and no serious effort by Ukrainian forces to exploit the retreat.

These facts and the resulting new military situation constitute one of the two factors that point to a ceasefire, which could lead to a formal armistice. U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered his professional judgment to that effect in a Nov. 11 speech to the Economic Club of New York. Milley didn’t cover.

There must be a mutual recognition that military victory is unlikely, in any real sense, to be achieved by military means, and so when there is an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved, seize it. there, he said.

The other factor is the economic situation of Ukraine and its Western European supporters. Ukraine says its economic output is down 35% year on year. This is far from the truth. The country has neither the manpower nor the capital to sustain itself at any level.

It is entirely dependent on foreign donations for its ability to fight the current war and to feed and clothe its dwindling population. Western Europe, in turn, has reached its limits to cope with the influx of Ukrainian refugees as well as the continued flows of immigrants from Africa.

The military situation

On October 8, following the shelling of the strategic Kerch Strait bridge linking Crimea with Russia’s Taman Peninsula, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Army General Sergey Surovikin as the new overall commander of operations for the war.

Surovikin, 56, has extensive combat experience in Afghanistan and Syria. He took his time for a month, to be precise, to assess the military situation. And he made a decision he might well be reviled for: withdrawing all Russian forces from the right bank of the Dnieper to defensible positions with much shorter interior lines on the left bank, requiring fewer troops to defend.

Any defensive evacuation of a substantial number of troops (around 30,000) with a large river behind you is a high risk operation. Based on a sharp assessment, Surovikin considered it necessary and sorted it out. The map below shows the current alignments and military options on both sides.

A Ukrainian attack across the river would face major problems, including protection against the possibility of a breach of the Kakhovka dam and flooding of the lower regions of Kherson.

Ukrainian attacks from areas east of the city of Zaporizhzhia towards Melitopol and further east to Mariupol are possible, but will require a significant consolidation of forces, potentially stripping Ukrainian positions opposite the city of Donetsk . The danger for Ukraine lies in the possibility of a Russian counterattack towards the city of Pokrovsk, near the western border of Donetsk Oblast.

The toughest current fighting is taking place in the Bakhmut-Soledar region. The area around the Bakhmut transport hub guards the entrance to the Popasna-Luhansk corridor. Neither side can afford to abandon these key positions.

Finally, further north, the focus is on the parallelogram southeast of Kharkov. But the Ukrainian offensive is literally bogged down there. It is difficult to see the progress that the Ukrainians can make, in particular because of the proximity of Russian territory.

Conclusion: The Surovikins are leaving the city of Kherson, and the points northwest of the city have created a strategic stalemate.

Time is not on Ukraine’s side. Larger-scale efforts to regain more territory than those achieved in Kharkov and Kherson would require not only the continuation of a large flow of NATO weapons, but a buildup of manpower.

The 15,000 to 20,000 soldiers currently being trained in Poland, Germany and Ukraine will not be enough even if they are twice as capable as the Russian reservists who are being brought in.

General Milleys’ assessment was based on this simple body count. Ukraine is no longer a country of 42 million people, but more likely a country of 10 million less than that.

US military intelligence estimates assume a roughly equal number of Ukrainian and Russian casualties of around 100,000 since the start of the war. This does not bode well for the country which currently has only a fifth of Russia’s population.

Armistice review

General Milleys’ assessment that neither Ukraine nor Russia can achieve their maximum objectives is widely shared by other NATO armies.

German and French assessments are more pessimistic, assuming that even parity will not last long and that now is the optimal time for Ukraine to start talking.

No doubt that’s what prompted US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that, yeah, we’re fully behind you, but, hey, maybe start negotiations .

Sullivan reportedly told Zelensky it would be easier to maintain Western support if he wasseen as willingdo diplomacy.

Kriegsmdigkeit (war weariness) is strongest in Germany among Ukrainian NATO supporters. 78% of the population want to see negotiations and a similar number think Germany has done enough to support Ukraine.

An estimated 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Germany and are receiving immediate social security, free health care and emergency shelter. The capital Berlin, which has taken in 400,000 refugees, has declared a humanitarian emergency.

Militarily and economically, the conditions for a pause to thinka pause to reflect, things are ripe.

As reported on November 14, the Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, the former United States Ambassador to Russia who warned against NATO’s expansion to the is, yesterday in Istanbul met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR.

Burns, according to the story, traveled to Istanbul to warn Naryshkin against the use of nuclear weapons. Oh good? And Naryshkin obediently complied and went there to talk about it?

There is no doubt that their meeting followed the Sullivans and Milleys inquiries into the end of the fighting.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in 2017. Photo: Pool

And why Istanbul? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to play peacemakers.

The United States and the West at large attack Russiaalmost limitless,provoking a natural defensive reaction, Erdogan said Nov. 12 as he returned from a summit of Turkish nations in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. But he also reminded reporters he had brokered a grain export deal with Ukraine and signaled he was available to negotiate a broader deal.

The major caveat to an early ceasefire is strictly political. President Putin is attacked by his nationalist right. President Zelensky should answer questions from his own people about why he would negotiate a truce now when the only outcome will be the status quo ante before tens of thousands are killed, millions displaced and destruction total of the country.

