Report: Donald Trump would have demanded that his enemies be investigated by the IRS and they were!





Is the Pope Catholic? Does a bear shit in the woods? Does Donald Trump strike you as the type of guy who would demand that the feds investigate various people he believes have wronged him and made their lives hell, although such a demand is totally contrary unethical and probably illegal? Surely you can tell what the answer is here!

The New York Times reports that Trump repeatedly told his second chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted several of his enemies investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, according to Kelly, who worked for the 45th President in the White House from July 2017 until very early in 2019. In particular, Trump was apparently obsessed with firing the government over former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, to who Trump allegedly said we should investigate and put the IRS on. (Comey, you may recall, was fired by Trump in May 2017 in an unsuccessful attempt to stall the Russia investigation; McCabe was fired by Trump’s attorney general in March 2018, 26 hours before he does not retire.)

Although both men were spared Trump’s revenge fantasies while Kelly was in the White House, Kelly says he regularly pushed back against the 45th president’s demands and explained to Trump what he was asking was inappropriate. , illegal and downright not a good idea. what he wanted.

According to the Times:

After Mr. Kelly left the administration, Mr. Comey was told in 2019 that his 2017 statements were being audited, and Mr. McCabe was told in 2021 that his 2019 statements were being audited. At the time both audits took place, the IRS was headed by a political person appointed by Trump. Mr. Comey and Mr. McCabe were [both] subject to the same type of rare audit that is so intrusive that it is known among tax lawyers as an autopsy with no death benefit.

In case it is not clear, it is illegal for anyone in the executive branch, including the president, to request, directly or indirectly, anyone from the IRS to investigate or audit a taxpayer.

The IRS and Liz Harrington, a spokeswoman for Trump, insisted that Comey and McCabe were chosen completely randomly and completely by coincidence for the audit. Harrington went so far as to call Kellys claim total fiction created by a psychopath who has never said this before, and made it up simply because it became so irrelevant. But as the Times notes, of the 153 million returns filed for the year Mr. Comey was audited, only 5,000 tax returns were targeted for audit. For the year Mr. McCabe was audited, 154 million people filed returns and 8,000 were selected for the audit. In other words, Comey had a 0.0033% chance of being subject to this particular audit, while McCabe had a 0.0052% chance. But of course, that had to be just a coincidence, especially since Trump had apparently openly asked that Comey and McCabe be put on probation. As the former president tweeted a year before McCabes’ audit began: Was Andy McCabe ever forced to repay the $700,000 illegally given to him and his wife, for the political campaign of his wife, by Crooked Hillary Clinton while Hillary was under FBI investigation, and McCabe was the head of the FBI??? I was just asking? Trump also publicly claimed that McCabe was guilty of treason and called Comey a dirty cop who should be tried for treason and arrested on the spot.

According to Kelly, the former FBI director and his deputy were just two of the few people the 45th president wanted the feds to prosecute; he also reportedly wanted to sic the IRS and Justice Department on Jeff Bezos, former CIA Director John Brennan, Hillary Clinton, and FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. He reportedly sought to revoke the security clearances of Brennan, former director of national intelligence James Clapper, former CIA director Michael Hayden and former Special Operations Command chief William McRaven as well. A month before the 2020 election, he publicly suggested that his then attorney general, Bill Barr, should indict Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

