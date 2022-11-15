G20 Summit: Indonesian President JokoWidodo urges leaders to work to end war





Amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged countries to follow the UN Charter and called for an end to the war. Although the President refrained from naming both Russia and Ukraine, Widodo asserted that all leaders have a responsibility to the people of the world and added that leaders must not allow the world to fall into a another cold war. “If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward. We must not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to descend into another cold war. To be responsible meant to follow the charter consistently, Widodo said at the opening of the summit, “Indonesia has tried as best as possible to bridge very big differences. We have no other choice, collaboration is absolutely necessary,” he added. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has now entered its eighth month, with thousands of civilians killed and countless forced to flee the war-ravaged nation. India, which has actively advocated for peace negotiations, echoed again at the ongoing G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. war conflict and asserted that the world must find a collaborative solution to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in the war-torn nation. Reiterating India’s stance on brutal war, Prime Minister Modi reproduced how World War II wreaked havoc across the world and added how the leaders of the time made serious efforts to walk the path. Peace. Prime Minister Modi pleads again for peace talks “I have said many times that we must find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War has wreaked havoc on the world. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective actions resolute to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world,” the Indian Prime Minister said on Tuesday. It should be mentioned that this was not the first time that the Indian Prime Minister had cemented his position globally, but on the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he had told the Russian leader that “today’s era is not war”. Moreover, each time he spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he stressed the importance of democracy, diplomacy and dialogue. Image: @jokowi/Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/global-event-news/g20-summit-indonesian-president-joko-widodo-urges-leaders-to-work-to-end-the-war-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos