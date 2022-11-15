G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterates his calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his call for a return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine, saying G20 members should show concrete and collective determination to secure peace and security in the world.

Addressing the first working session of the G20 summit in Bali which focused on food and energy security, Modi also said that the responsibility for creating a new world order for the post-Covid-19 period lies with the grouping of the 20 largest economies in the world. multilateral institutions such as the United Nations (UN) have failed.

READ | Must return to the path of peace in Ukraine: Prime Minister Modi at the G20 summit

G20 leaders gathered for a two-day meeting in the Indonesian resort town of Bali amid deep divisions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Western leaders such as US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said they would use the summit to speak out against Russia’s actions and build international support to oppose the war.

I have said many times that we must find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine, Modi said in his address, speaking in Hindi.

He stressed that the search for a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be at the center of India’s G20 presidency, which begins in December.

The need of the hour is to show a concrete and collective will to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. I am confident that next year, when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to bring a strong message of peace to the world, he said.

India has refrained from publicly criticizing the Russian invasion and has consistently called for an end to hostilities and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. Modi, who has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy several times, also suggested direct talks between the two leaders.

READ | PM Modi, Biden share lighthearted moments at G20 summit in Bali. look

Noting that world leaders had made serious efforts to walk the path of peace after World War II, Modi said, “Now it is our turn. The responsibility for creating a new world order for the post-Covid period rests on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show a concrete and collective will to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world.

The G20 should not shy away from acknowledging that multilateral institutions such as the UN have failed to address global issues related to climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and developments in Ukraine, he said. he declares.

And we all failed to make the proper reforms there [multilateral institutions]. Therefore, today, the world expects more from the G20, the relevance of our group has become more important, he added.

Modi praised Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the current G20 chair, for effectively leading the grouping in a difficult global environment, with the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis wreaking havoc around the world.

Global supply chains are in shambles. There is a crisis of basic necessities, essential goods all over the world. The challenge for poor citizens in every country is more serious. Daily life was already a struggle for them. They don’t have the financial capacity to deal with the double whammy, he said.

Modi said India has ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens during the pandemic and has also provided food grains to many needy countries. However, the current fertilizer shortage is a huge crisis for food security.

Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will have no solution. We need to establish a mutual agreement to maintain a stable and secure supply chain for manure and food grains, he said.

India is promoting natural farming and re-popularizing traditional food grains such as millet for sustainable food security. Millets can also solve malnutrition and world hunger. We should all celebrate the International Year of Millet with great enthusiasm next year, he added.

Energy security is also important for global growth and for India, the fastest growing economy, Modi said.

We should not promote any restrictions on energy supply, and the stability of the energy market should be ensured, he said.

India is committed to clean energy and the environment, and half of the country’s electricity will be generated from renewable sources by 2030. Time-limited and affordable financing and a sustainable supply of technology to developing countries are essential for an inclusive energy transition, Modi said.

During India’s G20 Presidency, we will work for global consensus on all these issues, Modi said.

India will host the next G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

Modi is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with leaders of G20 members and invited countries on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday.

People familiar with the matter said he is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron over lunch.

He is also expected to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez Castejon.