Reviews | Donald Trumps 2024 Run and the 2022 Midterm Elections: 17 Swing Voters Discuss





When Donald Trump was president, you rarely heard Trump voters blame him when something went wrong; it was the Democrats’ fault, usually, or the Deep State or Robert Mueller or the FBI or was due to any number of conspiracy theories. That’s why it was striking in our focus group with 17 swing voters last Thursday to hear so many of those who voted for Mr. Trump in 2020 say they blamed him for poor Republican candidate results over the course of the year. mid-terms of recent weeks.

Turns out they were just getting started.

When we asked the group a moment later for a word or phrase to describe Mr. Trump, the red wave once predicted was replaced by a wave of exhaustion, annoyance and frustration, a wave that did not only grow in strength when we asked them to react to Mr. Trumps likely plans to announce a new presidential bid on Tuesday night.

He ran for office and lost. He should go, said a voter in Florida who backed Mr. Trump in 2020. A voter in Arizona who also backed Mr. Trump said: I have a feeling he’ll do it for revenge. I will not vote for him this time.

Those swing voters portrayed that way because they split their votes between parties and aren’t diehard supporters were not the group Mr. Trump dreams of. Still, many credited him with a strong economy and Russias not invading Ukraine under his watch. When our focus group moderator, Frank Luntz, asked participants if they agreed with the statement that Donald Trump’s record was good, but his personality was bad, 14 out of 17 swing voters raised the question. hand.

Another telling moment came at the end of the focus group, when we asked which party had the best candidates running for midterms. Eight attendees who tend to vote Republican said they thought Democrats had better candidates, another implicit rebuke from Mr Trump, who bragged about backing and defending his favorite candidates last week.

As Mr. Trump looks to 2024, not to mention President Biden, who has also received harsh comments, the chat group is a sign that he cannot rely on his former constituents to simply get back in line.

Alene 44, white, voter of Biden, Calif., corporate sales manager

Brian 42, white, voter of Biden, Texas, head of business strategy

Connie 56, Asian, Trump voter, Arizona, executive assistant

David 35, Asian, Elector of Biden, Illinois, Retail Sales Manager

Emma 24, white, voter Biden, New York, college student

Francesco 49, white, voter of Biden, Massachusetts, business manager

Gina 48, Asian, Trump voter, Maryland, lawyer

Greg 44, white, Trump voter, Florida, college student

Jennifer 48, white, Trump voter, Colorado, finance

Michael 39, white, voter of Trump, Minnesota, business owner

Natalie 57, white, voter of Biden, Iowa, postal service supervisor

Robert 66, white, Trump voter, Georgia, investor

Samuel 45, white, Trump voter, New York, retail manager

Steven 45, black, Trump voter, Delaware, sales

Tony 45, black, Biden voter, New York, healthcare

Walt 64, white, voter of Biden, Florida, IT solutions analyst

Zachary 34, white, Trump voter, Arizona, sales

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2022/11/15/opinion/voter-reactions-midterm-elections.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos