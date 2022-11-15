Politics
Indonesian Widodo calls on the G20 to work to end the war | Political news
Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the G20 summit in Bali by calling on the world to end the war and bridge the gaps over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has fueled geopolitical tensions and sparked a global spike in conflict. food and energy prices.
Telling delegates that it was an honor for Indonesia to host the event, Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, acknowledged the mood on Tuesday.
I understand that we need a huge effort to be able to sit together in this room, he said before the start of the closed-door talks.
The Indonesian president said the world could not afford to fall into another Cold War and said G20 members must work to end the war, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.
To be responsible is to create non-zero situations, to be responsible here is also to put an end to the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward, he told leaders ahead of the summits’ opening session.
The G20 brings together 19 countries and the European Union representing the 20 largest economies in the world, including Russia. It represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product and 60% of its population.
Indonesia has sought to be a bridge builder and the summit is the first since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. Jokowi traveled to Kyiv and Moscow, extending an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin despite calls within the G20 for Russia to be banned. .
Putin refused and is represented in Bali by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Uncertainty about the press release
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile addressed the summit via video link on Tuesday. On the eve of the opening of the summit, he pointedly referred to the G19 summit and in his speech then called for peace.
I am convinced that the time has come when the destructive Russian war must and can be stopped, he told the G20 leaders, according to a speech in Ukrainian obtained by the AFP news agency. It will save thousands of lives.
Ukrainian President Zelensky addressing the G20 summit in Bali. Impassioned but detailed speech calling for the restoration of peace and respect for the Charter of the United Nations, the principle of territorial integrity in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/fxsXIpsuKV
Vincent Piket (@DubesUniEurope) November 15, 2022
Officials from the United States and European countries are pushing for a joint G20 statement that would condemn the eight-month-old invasion and threats to use nuclear weapons.
I think you’re going to see most G20 members making it clear that they condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, a senior US official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Russia’s war of aggression is condemned in the strongest possible terms, the official said, adding that many regard Russia’s war in Ukraine as the root cause of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world.
But it remains unclear whether all G20 countries would subscribe to language that would condemn Putin’s war so explicitly.
Diplomatic sources told Reuters news agency that given the difficulty of agreeing on a joint statement, which would have to be approved by all parties, Indonesia was pushing for a statement from the leaders instead.
The United States and its allies hope to find common cause with countries that, while cautious about condemning Russia, are also concerned about the economic impact of a protracted war, as people around the world are struggling with soaring prices and many nations heading into recession.
Argentina and Turkey are among the countries most affected by food inflation, while India and South Africa have avoided criticism over the Russian invasion.
China, represented by President Xi Jinping, has also avoided castigating Moscow for the war, despite regularly calling for peace.
The dispute was part of the first face-to-face talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden.
Described as candid, the talks took place in Bali on Monday and lasted three hours.
The White House said the two leaders reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won. They also underlined their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
The Chinese reading indicates that Xi told Biden that China is very concerned about the current situation in Ukraine.
China has always stood on the side of peace and will continue to encourage peace talks. We support and hope for a resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, we hope that the United States, NATO and the EU will conduct in-depth dialogues with Russia, he added.
Xi, who is on only his second trip abroad since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, also held bilateral meetings with other G20 leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
