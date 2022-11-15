‘Incompetent’: One by one, Trump’s longtime allies publicly disparage him after midterm failure





A growing number of Trump allies are publicly bashing him and blaming him for Republican underperformance in the midterm elections.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens, a strong supporter of the former president, went so far as to share a personal story that made her question his character.

Owens, who once called Trump a ‘savior’ of the free world, said on her Daily Wire show that she wondered what kind of person he was for the ‘first time’ after being rude to her. her, according to Business Insider.

Owens recalled the time she defended Trump after doing an interview in which he supported COVID-19 vaccines. In an Instagram video, she said Trump came from a generation before people were “able to conduct independent research” and for this reason he was easily convinced to support vaccines.

The Daily Beast published an article titled “Candace Owens: Trump Is Pro-Vax Because He’s ‘Too Old’ To Understand The Internet”. This angered Trump so much that he was rude to Owens the next time he saw her in person, she said.

“It’s not being a leader, it’s not admitting things you’ve done wrong, it’s not admitting you misunderstood something about your base,” she said. . “It doesn’t grow, it doesn’t develop.”

She added that unlike previous elections where Trump had “electric” energy, he has now become paranoid and remains in “an angry space” after the 2020 election. She also questioned his vision for 2024 and suggested “It must be more than ‘I’m back’.”

Trump’s White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also weighed in on Trump’s announcement that he will run for the White House in 2024, saying he should wait until after Georgia’s Senate election runoff. next month to declare his candidacy, according to The Hill.

“I know there’s a temptation to start talking about 2024 no, no, no, no, no,” McEnany said on Fox News. She added, “2022 is not over. Every Republican energy needs to end Biden’s agenda, and that could go straight through the state of Georgia.”

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren shared similar views, agreeing with a tweet from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., saying the former GOP is ‘dead’ and it’s time to build. something new.

“A lot of Republican voters feel that,” Lahren said. “But then we have to consider that a whole new mess is probably brewing if we have an announcement from Trump this week. And we’ll talk about that later, but if we’re now split between McConnell and Rick Scott and everyone else is waiting for that Donald Trump’s name is officially back in the running.”

She added that Trump had been hinting at a race for “a long time,” but when the official announcement comes, it “will impact Georgia.”

Another former Trump loyalist, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said “it would be a big mistake for Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024,” AL.com reported.

Brooks, who spoke at the Jan. 6 rally that led to the attack on the Capitol and was a prominent Holocaust denier, said Trump was alienating independents and Republicans because he was “dishonest,” “disloyal”, “incompetent” and “rude”. “

“Even a candidate campaigning from his basement can beat him,” Brooks said.

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen took to Twitter, blaming Trump for the Republican Party’s midterm election flop

“Amount McConnell spent bailing out Trump candidates: $241m. Amount Trump spent supporting his own candidates: $14.7m… But, yes, let’s get rid of McConnell,” Thiessen tweeted. .

Fox News star Brit Hume, a veteran conservative political analyst, agreed with him and tweeted: “Spot on.”

Trump is expected to announce a 2024 presidential bid as early as Monday night, but some of his advisers and allies have reportedly urged him to delay his announcement.

