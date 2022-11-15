Could a Rishi Sunak reach the top in Germany?

Rishi Sunak is now Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He is the first person of color and the first non-Christian to hold the highest office in the country. On the Hindu holiday Diwali this year, the Conservative Party presented Sunak with the keys to 10 Downing Street. The Conservatives could not have timed it better.

Sunak’s rise and the number of minority candidates who ran for the top job in the party’s previous leadership race demonstrates a key fact: Conservatives are brimming with ethnic diversity. Six of the original eleven candidates, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Rehman Chishti, Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and Nadhim Zawahi, are from ethnic minorities. Such a diverse group of applicants was no accident. This was the result of targeted approaches, particularly towards South Asians in the UK, and a desire to propel ethnic minority MPs into ministerial offices.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Germany’s centre-right party, does not represent ethnic minorities in the same way as the conservatives. The Conservative Party could potentially serve as a model for the CDU.

Merkel’s cabinets are missing out on ethnic diversity

A comparison of the cabinets of Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel highlights the ethnic diversity gap between the Tories and the CDU. Boris Johnson’s first cabinet, from July to November 2019, was already more ethnically diverse than that of his predecessors. In Johnson’s second and final cabinet, approximately 25% ministers were from an ethnic minority. The percentage of ethnic minorities in the UK is only 14%which makes this over-representation remarkable.

Merkel’s four cabinets during her 16-year tenure from 2005 to 2021 reveal a contrasting picture. Under Merkel, not a single CDU cabinet minister was from an ethnic minority. This is striking because ethnic minorities understand 26% of the German population. Whereas 34% of Conservative MPs are from ethnic minorities, the figure is only 4.1% for the CDU.

Neglecting the German Turks for Too Long

The rise of ethnic minorities within the Conservative Party has its roots in the 1980s. The curators have identified the South Asian community as a target group. Margaret Thatcher’s government was particularly successful in winning over wealthy East African Indians. His party slowly broke away from its xenophobic heritage, embodied most clearly by Enoch Powell “Rivers of Blood” word.

By contrast, the CDU made no such appeal to German Turks, the largest ethnic minority comprising more than 1.2 million voters. In fact, in 1982, the Helmut Kohls government attempted to induce immigrant Turks of the 1960s to return to their homeland with an incentive for a return payment. In leak confidential conversations with none other than Margaret Thatcher, Kohl communicated his ultimately unfulfilled intention to reduce the Turks in Germany […] 50% […] It would be impossible for Germany to assimilate the Turks to their current numbers […] Turks come from a very particular culture and would not be easily integrated.

Also, in the 1990s, Kohls supposedly asylum compromise” restricted the possibility of invoking the fundamental right of asylum. Consequently, the CDU lost the confidence of the German Turks. Moreover, the CDU ran election campaigns ignoring German Turks by opposing their demand for dual citizenship. The “C” meaning Christian in the party name also had a chilling effect on many Turks. Meanwhile, some conservative values ​​of German Turks are close to those of the CDU. As a migration researcher, Haci-Halil Uslucan told the newspaper, The daily mirror“If the CDU does not put too much emphasis on the ‘C’, it is very close in its attitude to a large part of the population of Turkish origin.

The CDU and Christian Social Union (CSU) coalition finally recognized German Turks as potential voters and succeeded in loosening the traditional electoral grip of the Social Democrats (SPD) on German Turks in its favor in the last two federal elections. . The SPD’s failure to enforce dual citizenship while in power and the belated expulsion of Thilo Sarrazin, a party member and author who has published books with Islamophobic overtones, alienated German Turks from the SPD.

Besides the SPD’s shortcomings, Merkel’s well-regarded refugee policy, which allowed 890,000 asylum seekers to enter Germany in 2015, attracted German Turks to the CDU. “I a m also Chancellor of the German Turks,” Merkel appealed in 2016, reinforcing her commitment to fortifying Germany as an immigration society.

Lack of political will at the highest levels of power

Merkel’s already late engagement has further fueled the lack of representation of federal cabinet ministers from ethnic minorities as no further action has been taken.

The CDU showed little interest in awarding top party and leadership positions to ethnic minority MPs before, during and after Merkel’s tenure. Before, during and after his time, hardly any MPs from ethnic minorities received the highest party and leadership offices from influential CDU figures within the party.

In contrast, the conservatives have backed their association with South Asians with political action at the highest levels of power. In 2015, former Prime Minister David Cameron resolutely said, The first black or Asian prime minister will be a conservative. Under the slogan “Vision 2020he pledged to increase the proportion of ethnic minority members of parliamentary parties by 2020.

Boris Johnson has built on this view with his ethnically diverse cabinets, although his motives behind these office appointments are open to debate. Johnson calls himself “a man melting pot” in light of his Turkish and Russian Jewish family history and his second wife being of Indian descent. However, the appointments of Priti Patel, Alok Sharma and Rishi Sunaks to their ministerial posts could be seen as rewards for their pro-Brexit stances. The same reasoning can be applied to the nominations of Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Kwasi Kwarteng in Truss’s “more right-wing cabinet for a generation, all of whom also voted for Brexit.

In comparison, the CDU lacks similar influential political figures keen to promote the representation of ethnic minorities in government offices. During her four terms, Merkel missed a vital opportunity to hire more ethnic minority staff in the CDU/CSU parliamentary groups in the Bundestag. Instead of seizing this opportunity, she simply failed to follow through on her words.

Armin Laschet, Merkel’s direct successor as party leader, could have been a rare facilitator of change and led a more diverse government. He has a proven track record as integration minister for Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, calling for more ethnic minority MPs in 2010. He also published a book titled “The Upstart Republic: Immigration as an Opportunity” the previous year, emphasizing its pro-immigration stance.

After being elected Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet set an example by appointing a Turk, Serap Gler, as State Secretary for Integration in 2017. To this day, Gler is considered one of the few prominent German Turks in the CDU who could rise to the top ranks of the federal parties in the coming years. In an interview with Turkish newspaper Hrryiet during the 2021 Bundestag election campaign, Laschet displayed his determination to sound out German Turks.

When asked if there would be a CDU minister from an ethnic minority under his chancellery, he replied: “We will talk on the formation of the cabinet after the elections to the Bundestag. But in fact, [our Bundestag is] not really diverse []. If a quarter of the population has an immigration biography, but in a parliamentary group there are only one or two people, it is not representative. […] I would like to see more people with an immigration background, including more people of Turkish descent […] in the Bundestag and the federal government. Yet he was beaten by Olaf Scholz after a disastrous election campaign, handing over the party presidency to Friedrich Merz after just one year.

More representation of ethnic minorities under Merz?

The successful careers of Rishi Sunak, Kwasi Kwarteng and Sajid Javid, among others within the party, should serve as a target position for the CDU. The Conservatives have been accused of mere tokenism as there has been a lack of substantive representation in terms of policies for ethnic minorities. Despite this, the party continued to recognize that the representation of ethnic minorities in the cabinet must reflect the British realities of an immigrant society and is paramount to winning new electoral majorities.

The CDU still lags behind the Conservatives in minority representation. They were slow to approach ethnic minority target groups such as German Turks. The belated admissions by CDU politicians of Germany as a society with a high number of immigrants and the lack of political will to represent them has led to inadequate representation of minorities as MPs and ministers. It is doubtful that this representative deficit will be corrected under Merz, the current party leader and staunch conservative.

Despite promising to modernize and open up the party to new target groups, Merz did the opposite. He countered his pledge by advocating for more restrictive immigration policies and uttering the goal of winning back voters from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). This does not bode well for ethnic diversity within the CDU and will ensure the representation deficit continues.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.