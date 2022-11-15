Need to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through diplomacy: Prime Minister Modi at the G-20 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during the G-20 Leaders Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. | Photo credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 stressed the need not to promote any restrictions on energy supply and called for ensuring stability while once again insisting on resolving the Ukrainian conflict through diplomacy. In an address to the G-20 summit in Bali, Modi said the war in Ukraine, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have created a global crisis that is hurting poor citizens in all countries. Addressing the session on food and energy security, Modi said now is the time to show a collective will to stop the war in Ukraine and return to the path of diplomacy. Prime Minister says poor people don’t have the financial capacity to deal with the ‘double whammy’ “Because of the double whammy, they don’t have the financial capacity to deal with it. hesitate to acknowledge that such multilateral institutions have failed on these issues,” he said. “And not all of us have succeeded in bringing the appropriate reforms there. Therefore, today, the world has greater expectations of the G-20, the relevance of our group has become more important” , Mr Modi added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden as they arrive for the first working session of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. | Photo credit: AP Peace in Ukraine

I have said repeatedly that we must find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, World War II has wreaked havoc around the world. After that, the leaders of the time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective determination to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world, Modi said. Energetic transition

Prime Minister called for unrestricted power trade as necessary for India’s energy security as well as global growth, saying India is on track for power sources renewable. He further called for time-bound and affordable financing and sustainable technology supply for developing economies. We should not promote any restrictions on energy supply and the stability of the energy market should be ensured, Prime Minister Modi said. The Indian Prime Minister said the United Nations and other multilateral institutions have failed to counter the effects of the war in Ukraine and climate change that have triggered hardship around the world. Global supply chains are in shambles. There is a crisis of basic necessities, essential goods all over the world. The challenge for poor citizens in every country is more serious. Daily life was already a struggle for them. They don’t have the financial capacity to deal with the double whammy, Prime Minister Modi has said. He said that during its G-20 chairmanship in 2023, India will strive to ensure consensus on all global issues. I am confident that next year, when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to deliver a strong message of peace to the world, Mr Modi said. The G20 includes 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States United States and European Union (EU). ( With PTI inputs)

