How the Chinese language changed after historic Xi ​​Jinping-Joe Biden meeting

7 seconds ago

After Xi Jinping spoke for more than three hours on Monday with Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit, China’s reading of the meeting indicates that the country’s approach to relations with the United States United is changing.

The leaders set a more positive tone for relations, which hit a low point after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to Taiwan in August.

Presidents Xi and Biden greeted each other with a handshake and agreed to resume bilateral talks on climate change, economic stability and health and food security. The White House said in a statement afterwards that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would visit China to follow up.

Many disagreements remain, on topics such as Taiwan, technology and human rights. But tensions have eased, with China’s statement offering the United States more incentive to work together and issuing fewer warnings than other recent communications. Here are five key changes in the Chinese language.

A warmer tone…

Beijing described the face-to-face meeting as frank, thorough and constructive, “the latest term generally used by China to suggest a positive development. When Xi and Biden spoke by phone in July, just days before Pelosis’s trip to Taiwan, this description was missing from the statement that Beijing subsequently released.

The July statement also had only 911 Chinese characters, while reading more than 2,800 characters after Monday’s meeting was more explanatory.

But Taiwan remains the No. 1 red line

In another sign that tensions have been recalled, Xi told Biden that the United States should abide by the one-China policy “rather than the one-China principle,” as he did in July. . This small change in language is an important acknowledgment that both sides interpret Taiwan’s status differently. Politics “has long been the American formulation, while principle” is the usual Chinese term.

In July, Xi language in Taiwan was aggressive. The Chinese leader warned Biden that anyone who plays with fire will perish by him “and spoke of the strong will” of the 1.4 billion Chinese to defend the country’s territorial integrity.

This impassioned language was notably absent from Monday’s statement, although it is clear that the differences between the two nations over Taiwan are far from resolved: the statement describes the fate of the islands as the first red line to be avoided. not cross in Sino-American relations”.

Succeed in parallel

The statement used conciliatory language to declare that US-China relations need not be a strategic competition.”

In July, Xi bluntly accused the United States of “wrongly viewing” China as a primary rival that poses a long-term challenge. On Monday, the focus was on the benefits a rising China could bring to the United States.

The world is big enough for the two countries to develop and prosper together,” Xi said, adding that under the current circumstances, China and the United States share more, not less, common interests.”

Economic cooperation

Along the same lines, Xi in July warned the United States against excluding China from supply chains. Attempts to uncouple or sever supply chains in defiance of underlying laws would not help stimulate the US economy,” he said.

But on Monday, Xi focused on mutual benefits, saying, “The two economies are deeply integrated and both face new development tasks.” It is in our mutual interest to benefit from each other’s development.”

That said, he also told Biden that the crackdown and containment will only strengthen the will and lift the spirits of the Chinese people.”

Xi added that tackling climate change and other regional and global issues are in the interests of both sides.

What was not said

While the Chinese reading mentioned Russia’s war in Ukraine, it did not refer to the two leaders’ agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won”, nor to their opposition to nuclear war. use or threat of use of nuclear weapons there. Instead, he repeated Xi’s usual comments that China always stands on the side of peace and is willing to facilitate dialogues. There was no mention of North Korea.

Xinjiang or Hong Kong were also absent from the statement, although the White House noted that Biden raised concerns about human rights in both places.

