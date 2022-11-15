Biden and Jokowi unveil $20 billion deal to wean Indonesia off coal

Content of the article
US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will announce a $20 billion climate finance deal to help Indonesia transition away from coal.
The funding agreement, negotiated between the United States, Indonesia and Japan, is expected to be presented on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday, after more than a year of talks. It is the largest climate finance transaction ever, according to a senior US Treasury Department official.
As part of this package, Indonesia will commit to limiting carbon dioxide emissions from its electricity sector to 290 megatons by 2030, a peak in emissions that will apply not only to its network conventional but also to electricity suppliers of industrial facilities. The country will also set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the electricity sector by 2050 and commit to boosting the deployment of renewable energy so that it accounts for at least 34% of all electricity generation. electricity by the end of this decade.
More than 10 gigawatts of power systems located in Indonesia are expected to be redirected to renewable energy instead of coal, according to a State Department official who requested anonymity to preview the announcement. Part of the financing could be used to renegotiate the debt of existing coal plants, with the aim of withdrawing them sooner.
The effort can truly transform Indonesia’s power sector from coal to renewables and support significant economic growth, said the US President’s Special Envoy for Cimate John Kerry. At every step, Indonesia communicated the importance of building a clean economy that works for the Indonesian people and attracts investment. Together, we have a common vision of this goal.
Need 600 billion dollars
The funding commitment known as the Just Energy Transition Partnership, or JETP, cuts the $600 billion that Southeast Asia’s largest economy will need to phase out coal-fired power in favor of a grid powered by renewable energy with the capacity to connect the next generation of electric vehicles.
Indonesia has said solar, geothermal and nuclear energy will be crucial to achieving its goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2060. Under the pact, it is raising its net zero target for the energy sector. electricity until 2050. The Indonesian public electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara has also set itself the objective of doubling the share of renewable energies in its energy mix by 2025.
Indonesia had previously planned to shut down all of its coal-fired power plants by 2055. Under the arrangement, the country’s emissions will peak in 2030 seven years earlier and at an amount about 25% lower than forecast, according to the top treasury official.
The details of the financial package are to be worked out over the next three to six months, with the $20 billion split between government dollars and private funding. Private sector spending will include contributions from the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero group of banks and asset managers, likely taking the form of debt and equity.
Public funding will likely include concessional loans, grants and equity, with support from the US, Japan, Canada, Denmark, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom.
Banks involved in the deal include Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Macquarie Group Ltd, according to the senior Treasury official. The money will be disbursed within three to five years, the official said.
Beware of debt
Indonesia has a huge need for financing for energy transition and development, but the country also has a low appetite for debt. It maintains a relatively low debt ratio at 42.71% of gross domestic product, the fourth lowest among G-20 countries.
The Southeast Asian country would only accept JETP if the rates offered are as low as those in developed markets, Luhut Panjaitan, co-ordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs, said Friday at the Bloomberg CEO Forum. in Bali.
If it’s the same as emerging markets, then what’s the point for us? he said.
The program does not fund natural gas projects. Investments that could be supported include bolstering solar manufacturing and renegotiating coal purchase contracts to facilitate plant closures.
The Group of Seven countries were aiming to get the deal done – modeled on a similar $8.5 billion pact with South Africa announced at the UN climate summit last year. last – by the end of the calendar year. G-7 members have been seeking similar funding deals with Vietnam, India and Senegal, with negotiations intensifying ahead of the climate summit in Egypt this month.
Although it took donor countries and South Africa a year to develop a final investment plan for this JETP, the Indonesian effort envisions a faster turnaround, including the establishment of a secretariat and the identification of policy changes needed over the next three months.
With help from Yudith Ho and Christopher Condon.
