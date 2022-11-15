Govt blasts Imran for ‘backtracking’ foreign conspiracy narrative – Pakistan





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s rebuttal of the foreign conspiracy narrative was a reminder of the vicious role he played in damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations while pursuing his own petty policies. .

In an interview with Britain’s Financial Times newspaper, Imran, who has repeatedly claimed a US-backed plot was behind his April ousting, said he no longer blames the administration American for his ousting from power.

The PTI leader also said he wanted a dignified relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me, the newspaper quoted Imran as saying.

In a tweet today, the prime minister said the nation was shocked by Imran’s deception and betrayal inflicting irreparable damage on Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a series of tweets, said the former prime minister will have to provide a response to the apparent change in his narrative.

She addressed Imran and told him that it would not be enough to put the matter behind him.

You will have to give an answer for the narrative on the basis of which lies and chaos spread in the country, she said, adding that withdrawing the claims without giving an explanation would not be enough.

Today is a question mark for all who believed what Imran said.

Blaming Imran for messing with the national interest, the information czar says the former prime minister can’t get rid of all the blame saying it’s behind me.

After destroying the country with her lies, Imran is now telling everyone to forget the US conspiracy narrative, she said.

Does Imran think his followers are sheep and goats?

The PML-N minister said the PTI leader is backtracking on his narrative of the American conspiracy, the imported government and the regime change operation because it never existed in the first place.

Today, Imran Khan has given up on his narrative of imported government and regime change, Marriyum added, saying the true face of the so-called Haqeeqi Azaadi parties has been completely exposed.

The information minister accused Imran of putting the country’s foreign relations in grave danger for those in power.

Imran has played a dirty game with national interests in his thirst for power. He pulled off tricks and put the country and its people at stake. After teaching the nation lies, Imran now says the American conspiracy is over.

She wondered how Imran could tell everyone to leave behind the US conspiracy narrative when he had continued to appeal to the Supreme Court to heed it.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also called Imran’s recent claims the mother of all U-turns.

Separately, addressing parliament later in the day, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said Imran should not be allowed to remain unscathed after the series of allegations leveled against the imported government for seizing power thanks to an American plot and regime change operation.

Parliament should hold him accountable, he demanded, adding that the incumbent government had been negatively labeled by the former prime minister.

The PML-N leader also argued that the PTI leaders’ allegations brought disrespect to the House and the country.

Imran says propaganda cell feeds journalists

Meanwhile, in an address via video link later in the day, Imran claimed that a propaganda cell in Pakistan was feeding journalists against him.

They [the journalists] I was told to pick things out of my interview and turn them against me, the former prime minister said, lamenting that the propaganda cell tried to misinterpret his remarks.

He also said the propaganda had reached such a point that two journalists had to point out that their work was presented incorrectly.

Backing up his remarks in the interview with the Financial Times, Imran insisted that throughout his 26 years in politics he had insisted on maintaining good relations with all countries but did not accept slavery of none.

And I always said it. Watch my interviews over the years [] we want good relations with Russia, China and even the United States, reiterated the president of the PTI.

Referring to the figure, he said it was shown to President Alvi, the National Security Council, the cabinet and even the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Asad Majeed, the ambassador who spoke to Donald Lu, said at the NSC meeting that Donald Lu had threatened him.

There is no doubt about it. The NSC which had sat during Shehbaz Sharifs’ tenure had said the same, he added.

Imran clarified that when he said he wanted to move on, he was talking about better relations. The better the relationship, the more we will progress.

cable gate

Following his ousting by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly, Imran sacked the Shehbaz government, calling it imported.

The former prime minister said the no-confidence ruling against him was part of a foreign plot, saying the cable received from the ambassador on March 7, a day before the opposition formally tabled the no-confidence ruling against him. he was proof of the conspiracy.

Imran claimed the cable showed Pakistan being threatened by a US diplomat who said the country would face consequences if he was not expelled via the no-confidence motion, which had not even been tabled at the time.

It was on the basis of this cable that the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, considered evidence of a plot to oust Imran and decided to reject the no-confidence decision against the then Prime Minister on April 3, calling the motion contrary to Section 5 of the Constitution, which mandates loyalty to the state for all citizens.

Suris’ decision was later overturned by the Supreme Court and the vote on the no-confidence resolution finally took place on April 10, following which Imran was removed from his post as prime minister.

The issue was also raised at two separate meetings of the National Security Committee. At the second meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the NSC explicitly stated that there was no foreign plot to overthrow Imrans’ government.

Despite this, Imran persisted in blaming a foreign plot for ousting his government and also led two long marches to call snap elections in the country, one of which is currently underway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1720902 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos