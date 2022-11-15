PM Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak, Macron and other leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Tuesday and exchanged views on a series of Questions.
In an address to the G20 summit here, Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, developments in Ukraine and related global issues have wreaked havoc around the world and lamented that the chains of global supplies are in “ruins”. .
Referring to India’s upcoming G-20 Presidency, Modi said he was confident when the leaders of the grouping meet in “holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to bring a strong message of peace to the world. “.
“Prime Minister @narendramodi & @POTUS @JoeBiden interact at @g20org summit in Bali,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.
Modi also met British Prime Minister Sunak, their first face-to-face interaction since he took power last month.
“Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation on the first day of the @g20org summit in Bali,” the PMO said in another tweet.
“A brief chat at the start of the @g20org summit with President @EmmanuelMacron,” the PMO tweeted.
Modi is expected to have high-profile talks with Sunak and Macron, in addition to holding a meeting with host country president Joko Widodo on Wednesday.
He met Senegalese President and African Union Chairman Macky Sall.
“@narendramodi interacted with President @Macky_Sall, President of Senegal and Chair of the African Union. @PR_Senegal,” PMO said in another tweet.
Deliberations with a major development partner in Africa.
Modi also with Dutch President Mark Rutte.
“Multilateral summits provide wonderful opportunities for leaders to exchange views on various issues. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mark Rutte interact at @g20org summit in Bali. @MinPres,” the PMO added.
India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year, starting from December 1, 2022. The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea , Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union (EU).
(With PTI inputs)