PTI accuses media of twisting Imran Khan’s words in FT interview





The PTI accuses local media of misrepresenting President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent interview with the Financial Times. PTI leaders have taken to social media to slam Pakistani media for allegedly misquoting Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s interview with the Financial Times caused quite a stir. In the interview, Imran Khan talked about Pakistan’s relations with the United States. He said he wanted “dignified” ties with the US and had always been against the US using Pakistan as a “slave”.

Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own governments more than the United States,” Imran Khan said in the interview.

Imran Khan also expressed his desire to restore ties with the United States.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relations with everyone, especially the United States,” Imran Khan also said. Needless to say, this statement caused a real storm in Pakistan as Imran Khan had previously accused the United States of conspiring to remove him from power in April. The statement was taken as an apparent “U-turn”.

Read more: Won’t let propaganda hurt Pakistan ties: US

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at Imran Khan in a Twitter post on Monday night, saying his predecessor’s interview with the Financial Times was a reminder of the vicious role he played in damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations.

“Niazi’s interview with FT in which he refuted his foreign conspiracy theory is a reminder of the vicious role he played in damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations while pursuing his own petty policies. Nation shocked by his deceit and betrayal inflicting irreparable damage on Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Apologize to the nation for spreading false propaganda Baysharam aadmi pic.twitter.com/PZKtnvpZIb

— Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) November 14, 2022

PTI defends Imran Khan

Following the interview that made headlines in Pakistan, the PTI immediately rushed to defend President Imran Khan. PTI leaders called out local media for misquoting Imran Khan.

“What was said and what was reported are two different things! Unfortunately, some twisted minds keep trying to spin things, but end up eating their own words when the truth comes out! Some never learn and some don’t want to learn,” tweeted PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi.

What was said and what was reported are two different things!

Unfortunately, some twisted minds keep trying to spin things, but end up eating their own words when the truth comes out!

Some never learn and some don’t want to learn.pic.twitter.com/zzDmHvy9lw

— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) November 15, 2022

PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari, while hitting back at Prime Minister Shehbaz, said he did not understand the Financial Times interview.

I realize you are very stupid and I couldn’t understand the FT interview, but the fact is IK reiterated the US threat and never denied the plot. All he said was that we continued to demand fair and free early elections and reaffirmed his position for 26 years that we want good relations with the United States, but https://t. co/p4xwjzGpv9

—Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 14, 2022

Former SAPM Dr. Shahbaz Gill accused the media of lying and called the distorted statements, fabricating lies and misrepresentation of their mission statement.

Dawn is blatantly lying again. Imran Khan said the issue was behind me, NOT that it didn’t happen.

Twisted claims, fabricated lies, misrepresentations, that’s today’s Dawns mission statement. pic.twitter.com/fVbiZr7uDl

— Dr. Shahbaz Gill (@SHABAZGIL) November 14, 2022

Similarly, former Energy Minister Hammad Azhar also criticized the media for misquoting Imran Khan.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry calls out media for reporting misleading information

“The twisting and angling of titles has taken extreme forms in Pakistan these days. Internal pressures, strong editorial biases and international aid flows to the media in Pakistan combine to create ridiculous headlines,” said Hammad Azhar.

The twisting and angling of headlines has taken extreme forms in Pakistan these days. Internal pressures, strong editorial biases and international aid flows to the media in Pakistan combine to create ridiculous headlines. pic.twitter.com/Pcg0tqcDVv

— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 14, 2022

Later, Imran Khan himself released a video statement in which he alleged that a propaganda cell that feeds journalists who are in their [governments] pockets. Every time I give an interview they are told to specifically choose particular parts of it and share them without context.

