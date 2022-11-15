Trump campaign operation takes shape ahead of planned 2024 announcement





A trio of longtime Republican operatives will lead the Donald Trumps 2024 campaign, which the former president is expected to announce Tuesday night in the ballroom of his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, according to five people familiar with. with staffing. the decisions.

There should be notable differences from his 2020 campaign, advisers say. His fledgling presidential bid is currently unlikely to have a traditional campaign manager, with several advisers in prominent roles, according to some of the people familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal the internal deliberations. Trump is famous for firing campaign managers.

Compared to 2020, the 2024 bid is expected to have a smaller staff and budget, advisers say, as Trump complained his failed 2020 campaign was too crowded and spent too much money. He often told people that he didn’t even know what some of the people who participated in his last campaign had done.

The new campaign should be based in South Florida, advisers say, instead of having a presence in Washington.

Trump has told others he wants to recreate the underdog vibe of the 2016 campaign. He faces a series of challenges, including multiple federal and state investigations, growing criticism from Republicans and unpopularity. in many states from early 2024.

Trump is famous for overstepping campaign advisers and pitting aides against each other, and some allies have already predicted dramatic, cinematic firefights before the campaign even kicked off.

Top advisers include Chris LaCivita, a longtime Republican strategist who heads a Trump-linked super PAC, and Susie Wiles, a Florida-based political consultant who helped Trump win the state in his two previous presidential bids and has led his political operation for the past 18 months.

LaCivita is expected to play the lead role, but in practice the duties will likely be split between him and Wiles, a top campaign adviser said. The group of top advisers also includes Brian Jack, who has served as a senior White House political aide and has advised Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) since 2021.

A spokesperson did not respond to phone calls seeking comment. Current Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich will lead an outside super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc.

Trump, who wrote in Truth Social on Monday that he hopes Tuesday will be one of the most important days in our nation’s history, is building an operation full of familiar faces with whom the former president, long suspicious of insiders in Washington, is comfortable.

The former president told aides he wanted this campaign to be like his 2016 effort, the top campaign adviser said.

Wiles, the daughter of the late football player and television host Pat Summerall, helped lead the Trumps Florida team to victory in 2016 and 2020. She was a polite but steely grandmother who managed to impose respecting Trump’s restless orbit and speaks frequently with Trump, having led his PAC over the past year. Trump told others he trusted his political instincts after helping him win Florida twice. She has deep ties to Florida politics and an acrimonious relationship with Governor Ron DeSantis (R), a potential Trump foe in 2024. She led DeSantiss’ 2018 campaign for governor and previously worked for the Meaning Republicans. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott from Florida.

LaCivita, a Virginia-based political consultant, helped lead the Swift Vets and POWs for Truth campaign against John F. Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee. During the 2020 campaign, he led Preserve America PAC, a group that has spent more than $100 million supporting Trump and was funded almost entirely by entities linked to Sheldon Adelson, the late Las Vegas casino magnate.

Most recently, in 2022, LaCivita worked on the successful re-election campaign of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and served as lead strategist for Trump-backed outside group Make America Great Again Inc., which can raise money unlimited. silver.

Jack, a veteran of the Trumps 2016 campaign, went on to work in the White House Political Desk for four years. He then joined the McCarthys team, managing its domestic political operation where the pair worked to advise Trump on his involvement in the 2022 midterm contests.

Jack is expected to take on a prominent role in the Trump campaign early next year, having completed his work for McCarthy over the next few weeks.

Steven Cheung is also expected to join the campaign in a senior communications role, according to three people familiar with the decision. Cheung worked on Trumps 2016 campaign as director of rapid response, then moved to his White House, remaining there for two years. He also previously worked as communications director for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Kellyanne Conway, who led the Trumps 2016 campaign, is expected to be involved to some degree, two people familiar with the matter said. However, Conway, who has four teenagers and a contract with Fox News, is unlikely to move to South Florida.

It is unclear who will be the public spokesperson for the campaign; no decision has been made, advisers said.

And Tony Fabrizio, who was previously a top pollster for the Trump campaign, will handle the polls for a pro-Trump super PAC this time around, two people familiar with the decision said. Other pollsters who have worked for Trump, including the McLaughlin Group, may continue to play a role, a person familiar with the situation said.

Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, and her son-in-law, Jared Kushner, played major roles in his first two campaigns, both taking on senior adviser roles at his White House. Now, however, the couple have no plans to get involved in the 2024 effort, a person familiar with the situation said.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump, however, maintain a close relationship with the former president, this person added; they golfed with him on Friday and spent the weekend with him at Mar-a-Lago for his daughter Tiffany Trumps wedding as well.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, is likely to play a role similar to those he played in his father’s previous deals by campaigning for him in states where he can be helpful and offer advice when ‘he is asked, but will not assume the role previously occupied. by Kushner, said a person familiar.

Boris Epshteyn, a pugilist communications consultant who helped encourage Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, is expected to be a senior adviser. Sergio Gor, a former aide to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and a former Trump fundraiser, is also expected to take on an advisory role. And Gary Coby, a longtime Republican digital and Trump strategist, is expected to continue doing digital work for the campaign.

Trump only started interviewing campaign staff in recent days. His advisers had hoped he would delay his announcement a little longer so he could put together a more robust campaign apparatus, people familiar with the matter said.

A number of his most senior advisers have privately said they are unsure if they want to take part in another Trump campaign; many have received subpoenas in recent months due to their ties to Trump and his orbit and have grown frustrated with his erratic behavior since losing the presidency.

Several Trump allies added that the former president has been in very bad spirits since last week’s election, when Republicans performed far worse than expected, and some donors and fellow Republicans publicly blamed Trump for the poor performance. performance.

Tuesday, however, could give Trump an opportunity to move past midterms and embark on what he hopes will be a winning presidential effort.

Gary Maloney, a Republican consultant for more than a dozen presidential campaigns, hailed the early outlines of the Trumps 2024 team, calling them the gold standard of the GOP council.

The quality of the squad is clear, Maloney said. Now will Trump listen to them?

Isaac Arnsdorf contributed to this report.

