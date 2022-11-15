Boris Johnson ‘will return’ as Tory leader, ex-party chairman predicts





Boris Johnson will return despite having bottled up his last bid to return as prime minister, a former Conservative Party chairman has claimed. Jake Berry said the former prime minister was the rubber ball of politics that would keep bouncing for more. The MP for Rossendale and Darwen served as party chairman during Liz Truss’ brief time in office. In an interview for the Matt Fordes Political Party podcast in central London on Monday night, Berry said: I think Boris will be back. I wouldn’t say when. I think he will come back. Hes a bit like the mistress of the conservative parties – something he knows. The other tempting woman. The king of the sea. He added that when we are desperate Tory MPs would want Johnson back as leader. I just think – knowing my Conservative colleagues in parliament – that there will come a time when they will leave: yes but if he comes back I could keep my job, he said. Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary and Johnson ally, said last week that the former prime minister would be back 10 years or 10 months. Berry also said Johnson bottled it up when he decided not to put the latest leadership race to a vote by party members. In two out of three [leadership races] he bottled it, maybe that speaks to his character, he said. Rishi Sunak sacked Berry as party chairman when he succeeded Truss as Conservative leader and prime minister last month. Berry has been frank sinceincluding publicly criticizing Home Secretary Suella Braverman for breaking government security rules. Once you know you’ve been party chairman, you know where the mass graves are, he said last night. This is why the party chairman is rarely pushed back to the backbenches immediately. When asked if he would rather serve in the Sunaks cabinet or appear on Im A Celebrity, like Matt Hancock is, Berry said he was happy where he was. No sheep’s vagina needs to be eaten to be a backbencher, he said. Matt Fordes’ fortnightly West End residency continues with upcoming guests including Rachel Reeves on the 5the December and Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel on the 23rdrd January. Tickets to mattforde.com Related…

