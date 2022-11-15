Bomb rocks avenue in the heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens injured

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb rocked a busy pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, injuring several dozen and leaving panicked people to flee the blaze of fire or huddle in cafes and shops.

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash was seen as pedestrians turned and fled.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. He did not say who was behind the attack but said there was “a whiff of terror” without giving details and adding that it was not yet certain.

Sunday’s explosion was a shocking reminder of the anxiety and security concerns that plagued the Turkish population during years when such attacks were common. The country was hit by a series of deadly bomb attacks between 2015 and 2017, some by the Islamic State group, others by Kurdish militants seeking autonomy or independence.

In recent years, Erdogan has waged a massive campaign of repression against activists as well as Kurdish lawmakers and activists. Amid soaring inflation and other economic problems, Erdogan’s counter-terrorism campaign is a key rallying point for him ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year.

Erdogan, who left for the G20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, said six people had been killed. Vice President Fuat Oktay said 81 people were injured, two of them in serious condition, and also said it appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told pro-government TV channel A Haber that investigators were focusing on a woman who sat on a bench near the site of the blast for about 40 minutes. The explosion took place a few minutes after he left. He said his identity was not yet clear, or which group might be behind the attack.

The manager of a restaurant near where the bomb went off said he heard the blast and saw people running. The dozens of customers inside his restaurant, including women and children, panicked and screamed.

The manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said he closed the shutters of his restaurant, fearing there was another explosion, and tried to calm customers . After about 15-25 minutes inside, he saw police on the avenue and organized customers and his staff to leave in small groups.

Following attacks between 2015 and 2017 that left more than 500 civilians and security personnel dead, Turkey launched cross-border military operations in Syria and northern Iraq against Kurdish militants, while also cracking down on Kurdish politicians, journalists and activists at home.

While Kurdish militants, known as the PKK, are considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, critics say Erdogan has also used sweeping anti-terrorism laws to stifle freedom of expression.

More recently, Turkey enacted a controversial “disinformation law” that carries a prison term of up to three years for social media users who spread false information about national or international security, public order or health. Critics said the article’s wording was so vague it could be used to stifle dissent.

Police said on Sunday they had identified 25 social media users who shared “provocative content” that may violate this law.

In another example of the country’s restrictions on the press, Turkey’s media watchdog also imposed temporary limits on reporting on Sunday’s explosion – a move that prohibits the use of wholesale videos and photos. plan of the explosion and its consequences. The Supreme Radio and Television Council has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.



Forensic police at the scene after an explosion on Istanbul’s famous pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. An explosion on one of Istanbul’s most popular pedestrian thoroughfares has killed four people and injured more than 30 Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the explosion on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the blast, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)









Security and ambulances at the scene after an explosion on Istanbul’s famous pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue, Sunday, November 13, 2022. An explosion on one of Istanbul’s most popular pedestrian thoroughfares has killed four people and injured more than 30 Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the explosion on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the blast, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)









People leave the area after an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, Istanbul, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. A bomb exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, injuring dozens and sending people fleeing as the flames mounted. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)









Security and ambulances at the scene after an explosion on Istanbul’s famous pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue, Sunday, November 13, 2022. An explosion on one of Istanbul’s most popular pedestrian thoroughfares has killed four people and injured more than 30 Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the explosion on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the blast, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)









A policeman stands at the street entrance after an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue, Sunday evening Nov. 13, 2022. A bomb slammed into a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people and injuring dozens and sending people fleeing the fiery explosion. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)









Police officers stand at the street entrance after an explosion on Istanbul’s famous pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue, Sunday evening Nov. 13, 2022. A bomb slammed into a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, injuring dozens and sending people fleeing the fiery explosion. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)









Forensic experts collect a corpse after an explosion on Istanbul’s famous pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. An explosion on one of Istanbul’s most popular pedestrian thoroughfares has killed a handful of people and injured dozens on Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the explosion on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the blast, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)









People leave the area after an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, Istanbul, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. A bomb exploded on a large pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing a handful of people, injuring dozens and sending people fleeing as the flames mounted. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)





