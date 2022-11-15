G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia LIVE Updates: ‘India has stood by Indonesia in difficult times’ says Prime Minister Modi at Indian community event | world news





Who are all present at the G20 Summit in Bali? INDIAN PM NARENDRA MODI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to symbolically take over the G20 presidency from current Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali. He is also expected to meet the Indian diaspora in Bali, which is a predominantly Hindu island. UNITED STATES PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN Joe Biden intends to discuss a range of contentious issues, including tensions over Taiwan, human rights, the war in Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear program. CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING Xi’s visit to Southeast Asia is only his second overseas trip since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After meeting Biden on Monday, he is expected to hold talks with the Australian prime minister and the South Korean president, among others. RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEI LAVROV Lavrov is representing President Vladimir Putin in Bali after the Russian leader was reportedly too busy to attend in person. Indonesia resisted pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin and expel Russia from the group because of the war in Ukraine, saying it had no power to do so without consensus among the members. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK Sunak is also due to meet Biden. A Downing Street spokesperson said Sunak and Biden would discuss bilateral cooperation, including the AUKUS security pact, in a bid to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU Trudeau is expected to discuss solutions to food problems, energy insecurity, climate change and health issues, among other global challenges, during his visit to Asia, his office said. JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE Albanese stressed the importance of this summit in a context of global economic uncertainty. He also pledged to work closely with the Indonesian President to help make the summit a success. SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT YOON SUK-YEOL Besides joining the summit on Tuesday, Yoon is also due to hold meetings with his counterparts and some Korean business leaders in Indonesia. GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ Scholz is attending the summit after visiting Vietnam and Singapore on his second trip to Asia in a month as the country seeks to diversify its trade in the region. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON CROWN PRINCE OF SAUDI ARABIA MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN The Crown Prince, de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is present. SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA Ramaphosa will prioritize global health architecture, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation, his government said. TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN ARGENTINIAN PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ Fernandez will hold talks on issues including the climate and the impact on poorer countries, state media said. MARCELO EBRARD, MEXICAN MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS Ebrard will represent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. CARLOS FRANCA, FOREIGN MINISTER OF BRAZIL Franca represents Brazil after President Jair Bolsonaro lost an election to new leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN

PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL CHARLES MICHEL. ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI INDONESIAN PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO Other attendees: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY (VIRTUAL) Indonesia invited Zelenskiy to attend the summit as an observer and he made a speech to the leaders arguing that the time had come to stop Russia’s war in his country. ANTONIO GUTERRES, UN SECRETARY GENERAL HUN SEN, PRIME MINISTER OF CAMBODIA AND PRESIDENT OF ASEAN While in Bali, Hun Sen canceled his G20 meetings after testing positive for COVID-19 and will return home. PRIME MINISTER OF SINGAPORE LEE HSIEN LOONG Invited by Indonesia to attend the sessions and hold bilateral meetings. (Sources: Reuters, officials, state media and national media)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/world/live-updates/pm-narendra-modi-in-g20-summit-indonesia-bali-live-latest-breaking-news-updates-2535555 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos