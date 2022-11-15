After meeting Xi Jinping, Biden says there is no Cold War with China, but tensions could flare

Comment this story Comment

You are reading an excerpt from Todays WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest for freeincluding news from around the world and interesting ideas and opinions to know, delivered to your inbox every day of the week. The meeting with President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping went largely as planned. On the Indonesian island of Bali, the leaders of the two world powers had their first in-person, face-to-face meeting since Biden took office. The session, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, took place in a context of frozen relations between the two countries. The modest goal was to stabilize a tense dynamic and lay the groundwork for a possible future thaw. After Xi and Biden spoke, officials suggested progress had been made.

I absolutely believe there doesn’t need to be a new Cold War, Biden told reporters after the three-hour closed-door meeting. He added that he and Xi were upfront and clear with each other at all levels and stressed the need for their two countries to be able to work together on global challenges such as climate change and food insecurity.

Xi responded in a somewhat similar manner. He said China-US relations are currently facing a situation that is not in the interests of both countries and hoped that he and his US counterpart could steer bilateral relations in the right direction.

There were glimmers of breakthroughs. It emerged on Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was going go to beijing early next year as part of an expanded dialogue between the two countries. And it also emerged that a number of joint intergovernmental working groups, including important bilateral talks on climate change, were set to resume after China broke off contact following the controversial visit to Taiwan. of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) in August.

Under Xi, China wants absolute security. It makes the world nervous.

Today I met with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. We discussed our responsibility to prevent competition between our countries from escalating into conflict and to find ways to work together on common challenges that affect the international community. pic.twitter.com/ufneHdcyCF — President Biden (@POTUS) November 14, 2022

Biden and Xi came to the meeting strengthened by domestic developments. At a major Communist Party congress last month, Xi secured his position as supreme leader of China’s one-party state and raised loyalists to further tighten his indefinite grip on power. For outside observers, the long horizon of Xi’s rule has crystallized the vision of an increasingly aggressive China on the world stage, determined to turn the international system in its favor while further restricting the space for civil society. and dissent in his country.

Biden, surprisingly, emerged from last week’s midterm elections with a stronger-than-expected term as the red wave failed to materialize and his Democrats maintained control of the Senate. He argued that the election results vindicated his administration’s approach to foreign policy after the nationalist disruptions imposed by former President Donald Trump.

I think the election held in the United States sent a very strong message to the world that the United States is ready to play, Biden said during his Monday press conference. Surviving Republicans, as well as Democrats, believe that they were going to remain fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what it was all about.

The irony is that Biden has, in some arenas, maintained the Trump-era status quo, refusing to lower tariffs on China. It is also pursuing an ambitious plan to decouple a key cog in China’s tech supply chain by boosting U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing and establishment of a complex export control regime on this key equipment for China what some analysts have called a bureaucratic declaration of economic war.

China wants to repair its ties with the United States But it will not take the first step.

Xi and Bidens’ meeting did not end with a joint statement, a diplomatic subtlety that usually indicates a level of trust and a common cause. This is clearly not the case, with the two countries still at odds on a host of issues, from technology policy to Taiwan. Analysis of separate minutes of the Biden-Xi meeting released by the United States and China showed a telling discrepancy.

The United States has touted Xi’s agreement with Biden that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not threaten to use nuclear weapons in his war in Ukraine. This view was not present in China’s summary of the proceedings, which reported that Xi had simply said that the crisis in Ukraine had no easy solution and that great-power confrontation should be avoided.

The confrontation over Taiwan is a more pressing issue. Biden, according to the American reading, pressed Xi in private discussions about China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward the self-governing island, which is seeing a spike in Chinese military maneuvers near its shores and inroads into its airspace. Xi countered, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, that Taiwan’s future is at the very core of China’s core interests and is a red line the United States should not cross.

It’s easier said than done. Bipartisan sympathy has grown in Congress for the Taiwanese plight, with some lawmakers now pushing legislation that would allow the US government to be able to arm and train Taiwan before a Chinese military invasion in the same way it helped Ukraine after the roll of Russian tanks. across its borders. American military planners believe that the prospect of China launches military action against Taiwan is high in the coming years.

The pomp, pageantry and paranoia of the Chinese Communist Party Congress

President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on issues of strategic importance in China-US relations and major global and regional issues. Check out the full reading and some highlights of President Xi’s remarks: https://t.co/ho8j348P3t pic.twitter.com/imKyRuywCl — Qin Gang (@AmbQinGang) November 14, 2022

Talks between Xi and Biden could cool temperatures for now. But while Washington and Beijing may try to put safeguards on their relationship, sensitivities on Taiwan are high and the risk of misunderstanding acute. Failure by Biden or his successors to budge on their solidarity with Taiwan could prove a problem for Xi, who has staked his legitimacy in part on the promise of Taiwan’s eventual unification with the mainland.

The United States believes that as long as there is no conflict or crisis in the relationship, then that is fine. But China wants to see evidence of progress, especially when it comes to Taiwan, Wu Xinbo, dean of international studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told my colleagues.

Some analysts insist that conflict need not be in the cards. A war against Taiwan is no longer unthinkable, but it is by no means inevitable, especially if the United States acts to bolster the credibility of the conditional threats and conditional assurances that have preserved peace for decades. writes Jessica Chen Weiss in Foreign Affairs. The growing fatalism of some commentators overlooks the shared interest of the United States, China, Taiwan, and the world in avoiding deadly war.