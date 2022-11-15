You are reading an excerpt from Todays WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest for freeincluding news from around the world and interesting ideas and opinions to know, delivered to your inbox every day of the week.
Politics
After meeting Xi Jinping, Biden says there is no Cold War with China, but tensions could flare
I absolutely believe there doesn’t need to be a new Cold War, Biden told reporters after the three-hour closed-door meeting. He added that he and Xi were upfront and clear with each other at all levels and stressed the need for their two countries to be able to work together on global challenges such as climate change and food insecurity.
Xi responded in a somewhat similar manner. He said China-US relations are currently facing a situation that is not in the interests of both countries and hoped that he and his US counterpart could steer bilateral relations in the right direction.
There were glimmers of breakthroughs. It emerged on Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was going go to beijing early next year as part of an expanded dialogue between the two countries. And it also emerged that a number of joint intergovernmental working groups, including important bilateral talks on climate change, were set to resume after China broke off contact following the controversial visit to Taiwan. of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) in August.
Under Xi, China wants absolute security. It makes the world nervous.
Today I met with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China.
We discussed our responsibility to prevent competition between our countries from escalating into conflict and to find ways to work together on common challenges that affect the international community. pic.twitter.com/ufneHdcyCF
— President Biden (@POTUS) November 14, 2022
Biden and Xi came to the meeting strengthened by domestic developments. At a major Communist Party congress last month, Xi secured his position as supreme leader of China’s one-party state and raised loyalists to further tighten his indefinite grip on power. For outside observers, the long horizon of Xi’s rule has crystallized the vision of an increasingly aggressive China on the world stage, determined to turn the international system in its favor while further restricting the space for civil society. and dissent in his country.
Biden, surprisingly, emerged from last week’s midterm elections with a stronger-than-expected term as the red wave failed to materialize and his Democrats maintained control of the Senate. He argued that the election results vindicated his administration’s approach to foreign policy after the nationalist disruptions imposed by former President Donald Trump.
I think the election held in the United States sent a very strong message to the world that the United States is ready to play, Biden said during his Monday press conference. Surviving Republicans, as well as Democrats, believe that they were going to remain fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what it was all about.
The irony is that Biden has, in some arenas, maintained the Trump-era status quo, refusing to lower tariffs on China. It is also pursuing an ambitious plan to decouple a key cog in China’s tech supply chain by boosting U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing and establishment of a complex export control regime on this key equipment for China what some analysts have called a bureaucratic declaration of economic war.
China wants to repair its ties with the United States But it will not take the first step.
Xi and Bidens’ meeting did not end with a joint statement, a diplomatic subtlety that usually indicates a level of trust and a common cause. This is clearly not the case, with the two countries still at odds on a host of issues, from technology policy to Taiwan. Analysis of separate minutes of the Biden-Xi meeting released by the United States and China showed a telling discrepancy.
The United States has touted Xi’s agreement with Biden that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not threaten to use nuclear weapons in his war in Ukraine. This view was not present in China’s summary of the proceedings, which reported that Xi had simply said that the crisis in Ukraine had no easy solution and that great-power confrontation should be avoided.
The confrontation over Taiwan is a more pressing issue. Biden, according to the American reading, pressed Xi in private discussions about China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward the self-governing island, which is seeing a spike in Chinese military maneuvers near its shores and inroads into its airspace. Xi countered, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, that Taiwan’s future is at the very core of China’s core interests and is a red line the United States should not cross.
It’s easier said than done. Bipartisan sympathy has grown in Congress for the Taiwanese plight, with some lawmakers now pushing legislation that would allow the US government to be able to arm and train Taiwan before a Chinese military invasion in the same way it helped Ukraine after the roll of Russian tanks. across its borders. American military planners believe that the prospect of China launches military action against Taiwan is high in the coming years.
The pomp, pageantry and paranoia of the Chinese Communist Party Congress
President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on issues of strategic importance in China-US relations and major global and regional issues. Check out the full reading and some highlights of President Xi’s remarks: https://t.co/ho8j348P3t pic.twitter.com/imKyRuywCl
— Qin Gang (@AmbQinGang) November 14, 2022
Talks between Xi and Biden could cool temperatures for now. But while Washington and Beijing may try to put safeguards on their relationship, sensitivities on Taiwan are high and the risk of misunderstanding acute. Failure by Biden or his successors to budge on their solidarity with Taiwan could prove a problem for Xi, who has staked his legitimacy in part on the promise of Taiwan’s eventual unification with the mainland.
The United States believes that as long as there is no conflict or crisis in the relationship, then that is fine. But China wants to see evidence of progress, especially when it comes to Taiwan, Wu Xinbo, dean of international studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told my colleagues.
Some analysts insist that conflict need not be in the cards. A war against Taiwan is no longer unthinkable, but it is by no means inevitable, especially if the United States acts to bolster the credibility of the conditional threats and conditional assurances that have preserved peace for decades. writes Jessica Chen Weiss in Foreign Affairs. The growing fatalism of some commentators overlooks the shared interest of the United States, China, Taiwan, and the world in avoiding deadly war.
Yet the absence of meaningful diplomacy between the two powers is paving the way for further friction. The meeting appears to have accomplished the minimum: creating the potential to stabilize the relationship, Lyle Goldstein of the Defense Priorities think tank said in an email. But it requires strong follow-up and determination on both sides to break with both countries’ tendencies of vitriolic rhetoric and escalating tensions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/11/15/biden-xi-cold-war-tensions-g20-meeting/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After meeting Xi Jinping, Biden says there is no Cold War with China, but tensions could flare
- Bollywood Devgn Crossword Clue Icon
- G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia LIVE Updates: ‘India has stood by Indonesia in difficult times’ says Prime Minister Modi at Indian community event | world news
- Google to pay about $392 million to settle sweeping location-tracking lawsuit
- CNY judge plans to delay opening of 1,200 ballots that could impact US Congress and New York Senate races
- Ranveer Singh recalls facing the dark side of Bollywood; reveals a prominent producer unleashed a dog on him ‘for fun’
- BWF moves World Tour Finals from Guangzhou to Bangkok
- What does the post-COVID “back to work” dress code look like?
- Kerry Godliman returns to host Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2022 | News
- Jokowi opens G20 summit with call for wisdom and an end to war – Society
- The earthquake that struck Mie Ibaraki and Fukushima shook
- Penn Entertainment may attract interest from activist investors