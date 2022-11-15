G-20 must stand firm on Russia and demand an end to the war in Ukraine

NUSA DUA Leaders of the world’s largest economies appeared set on Tuesday to deliver a strong message from most Russians condemning the invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the group to keep up the pressure on Moscow during its nine-month war that devastated Ukraine and upended the global economy.

A draft statement by the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies under discussion on Tuesday echoes the United Nations’ condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine, while acknowledging the differences in views among members. The careful wording of the statement reflects the tensions prevailing at the gathering, which includes Russian and Chinese leaders, and the challenge facing the United States and its allies to isolate the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin as some nations seek to avoid becoming entangled in antagonisms between the great powers.

The statement seen by the Associated Press on Tuesday deplores in the strongest terms the aggression of the Russian Federation and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine. against Russia, saying that the G-20 was not the forum for resolving security issues.

At the summit, Zelenskyy joined Biden in trying to persuade the G-20 to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically, despite a degraded global financial outlook that has tested the resolve of many countries. .

Inflation and slowing economies are weighing on countries that imposed sanctions on Russia for starting the war. Rising energy and food costs have destabilized business activity around the world, as much of Europe prepares to weather winter without importing Russian natural gas.

Opening the summit, the host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, made the assembly understand what is at stake. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward, he said.

In a video address to leaders in Kyiv, Zelenskyy reiterated 10 conditions for ending the conflict that began in February, including a full withdrawal of Russian troops and the full restoration of Ukrainian control over its territory. He spoke days after Ukraine recaptured the strategic city of Kherson from Russian forces, in his country’s latest stage in a counter-offensive that has forced Moscow to withdraw its forces from previously occupied areas.

Ukraine should not be offered to make compromises with its conscience, sovereignty, territory and independence,” he said. Ukraine has always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts, and the world has witnessed it. war, let her prove it by deeds.”

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also urged other world powers intensify the pressure on Russia. But it was unclear how many nations would adopt the relatively harsh language in a final statement.

At the summit, Biden held a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who played a pivotal role this summer in brokering a deal to open Ukrainian grain exports to ease global food shortages. Biden also met briefly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose cooperation is needed to secure a US-sought price cap on Russian oil to limit the profits Moscow uses to invest in its defense base.

The United States and its allies reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with export controls and other sanctions, making it more difficult for the Russian military to access key technologies and resupply drones. , artillery and other weapons.

Chinese officials have largely refrained from publicly criticizing the Russian war, although Beijing has avoided direct support for the Russians, such as the supply of arms. Biden said when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, they discussed war and reaffirmed our shared belief that the use or even the threat of nuclear weapons is completely unacceptable, a reference to thinly veiled threats. of Moscow to use atomic weapons during its invasion of Ukraine. weakened.

Xi told G-20 leaders that the global economy should not be militarized.

We must resolutely oppose the attempt to politicize food and energy issues or use them as tools and weapons, he said in translated remarks.

After meeting Xi, French President Emmanuel Macron said he called for respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In a tweet, Macron said France and China were determined to end the escalating war in Ukraine and deal with its consequences.

US officials said Biden’s Journey shows that countries, large and small, are ready to condemn Russian aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin stayed away, sending his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The summit program does not include the usual family photo of the leaders, thus avoiding a potentially awkward moment of interaction with the Russian representative, Lavrov.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said no one in the US delegation had any plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Biden accused Saudi Arabia of siding with the Russia by leading the OPEC+ cartel to cut oil production last month in a bid to prop up the high energy prices Russia is using to fund its war in Ukraine.

The summit is the first for two key new partners in Biden’s effort: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Sunak, who took office last month after Liz Truss’ disastrously short tenure, vowed to continue his conservative predecessors’ unwavering support for Ukraine. He and Biden were expected to strategize at their Wednesday meeting on new ways to bolster Ukraine’s defenses for the long term.

Meloni has pledged to continue supplying arms and aid to Ukraine, but questions remain about her far-right coalition’s commitment to standing up to Russia. She was scheduled to meet Biden privately on Tuesday afternoon.

A leader who will be absent is Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Bali and said he was returning home. So far no other leader is known to have tested positive, although many of those in Bali also attended meetings with Hun Sen a few days ago at an Association of Nations summit from Southeast Asia.

At a side event hosted by the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership, a Group of Seven-backed global development effort aimed at providing an alternative to China’s Biden Belt and Road Initiative, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Widodo announced the $20 billion pledge to help Indonesia reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and meet its global emission reduction commitments.

AP writers Niniek Karmini and Foster Klug in Nusa Dua, Indonesia and Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed.