The political world is preparing for the announcement of Donald Trump on Tuesday

PALM BEACH, Florida —

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement at his Mar-A-Lago resort on Tuesday evening.

Many people expect him to announce that he is running for president again.

Kevin Wagner thinks that’s definitely a possibility.

He is expected to announce his candidacy for president, Wagner said. But I think in predicting what the former president is going to do, a lot of people tried to do it and did it unsuccessfully. So, we just had to wait and see.

Wagner is a professor of political science at Florida Atlantic University.

He believes that if Trump decides to run, he immediately becomes a favorite to win the Republican nomination.

Other Republicans who plan to run for president will need to assess whether there’s room for them in that race, Wagner said.

Among those other Republicans is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another favorite to win the Republican nomination.

Wagner thinks an announcement from Trump will absolutely impact DeSantis’ future plans.

He came out of the midterm elections in a very, very strong position, perhaps in the strongest position of anyone other than the former president, Wagner said. So he has a lot of options at his disposal. So, hell has to decide what it wants to do.

Wagner said he knows a lot of people think Trump is weaker now than he ever was, that the midterm elections didn’t go well for Trump or the Republican Party.

But Wagner pointed out that people had already counted Trump and that he had always bounced back.

And he also said the next election is not until 2024.

There are a lot of unknowns there, which is what the political environment will be like, Wagner said. We can talk about what it is right now, but the question really isn’t what it is right now. The question is what will happen when people start voting again. And it’s hard to predict too.

Trump’s announcement is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday.

